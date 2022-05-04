The Blades, Boro, Luton and Millwall are going into a straight fight for the two remaining places in the end-of-season play-offs to decide promotion to the Premier League. Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest have already booked their places.

Luton currently hold the final spot, having dropped below Sheffield United on goal difference as a result of Monday's 7-0 hammering at champions Fulham. Boro are two points further back.

VENUE: But Sky Sports will be based at Kenilworth Road rather than Bramall Lane for the final day of the Championship

Sheffield United host Fulham on Saturday knowing victory will book their place but anything less will leave them vulnerable. Their goal difference is only two better than Middlesbrough's, but makes Millwall's chances slim. They need a six-goal swing.

With all games kicking off at 12,3opm, only one will be shown live and the broadcasters have decided to be at Kenilworth Road, where Reading are the visitors.

They will, though, show the goals in the games featuring the other three contenders as they go in.

Middlesbrough are at Preston North End, and have sold over 5,000 tickets for the away end, whilst Millwall are at Bournemouth.

Also still to be decided is who will finish third out of Forest and Huddersfield, currently level on points. The team that comes out on top will play the sixth-placed side in the semi-finals, with the second leg at home.