Sheffield United and Middlesbrough FC player ratings: Flurry of eights for Blades and fours and fives for Boro in Championship match-up
Sheffield United
Cooper: One decent first half save, but quite quiet. 7
Clarke: Confident performance. 7
Ahmedhodzic: Strolled through game. Authoritative. Scored at end. 8
Robinson: Involved in the controversial penalty incident, looked very soft. 7
Burrows: Had no issues with Iling-Junior. 8
Peck: Got the nod ahead of Choudhury. Composed, strong and provided a lovely pass for Brereton Diaz goal. 8
Souza: Played the enforcer role well. 7
Rak-Sakyi: Restored to the starting line-up after his match-winner versus Pompey and posed a heap of issues for Boro and scored. 8
O’Hare: Back in tandem with his mate Hamer and enjoyed himself quite a bit. 8
Hamer: Different class at times. 8
Cannon: Needs a goal. Sacrificed for Campbell’s pace. 6
Substitutes: Campbell (Cannon 46) 6.
Brereton-Diaz (Rak-Sakyi 67). Cool strike. 7
McCallum (Hamer 83).
Choudhury (Peck 90).
T Davies (Burrows 90).
Not used: Faxon, Holding, Brewster, Brooks.
Middlesbrough
Travers: A couple of decent saves, but a cock-up for United’s first and last. 5
Ayling: Carrick kept faith with him after his travails of late. Palpably struggled with the classy Hamer at times. Big heart, but was hanging on at times. 5
Van den Berg: Made one key second-half block. 6
Edmundson: Given a vote of confidence, like Ayling. Shaky again at times. 5
Giles: Involved in a mess-up for opener. Toiled with Rak-Sakyi and a work in progress defensively. 5
Morris: One of Boro’s more convincing performers, even if not vintage. 5
Hackney: Came to life late in first half after being second-best to Peck. 6
Iling-Junior: Handed his full debut after his cameo against Sunderland and was dreadful in the first half, losing the ball ahead of Blades’ opener. 4
Azaz: Struggled to get into game. His quiet form continued and got the hook. Booked. 4
Burgzorg: Floated around. Cool penalty. Better than most. 6
Iheanacho: An instant debut and the opportunity to relight Boro’s fire. Looked rusty. 5
Substitutes: Barlaser (Azaz 55) 6
Conway (Iheanacho 73) 6.
Whittaker (Iling-Junior 73) 6.
Forss (Morris 89).
Not used: Glover, Fry, Borges, Dede, McCabe.