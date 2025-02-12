HERE are the Sheffield United and Middlesbrough player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship game at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United

Cooper: One decent first half save, but quite quiet. 7

Clarke: Confident performance. 7

Sheffield United's Ben Brereton Diaz celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Ahmedhodzic: Strolled through game. Authoritative. Scored at end. 8

Robinson: Involved in the controversial penalty incident, looked very soft. 7

Burrows: Had no issues with Iling-Junior. 8

Peck: Got the nod ahead of Choudhury. Composed, strong and provided a lovely pass for Brereton Diaz goal. 8

Middlesbrough's Delano Burgzorg scores his sides goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Photo:: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Souza: Played the enforcer role well. 7

Rak-Sakyi: Restored to the starting line-up after his match-winner versus Pompey and posed a heap of issues for Boro and scored. 8

O’Hare: Back in tandem with his mate Hamer and enjoyed himself quite a bit. 8

Hamer: Different class at times. 8

Cannon: Needs a goal. Sacrificed for Campbell’s pace. 6

Substitutes: Campbell (Cannon 46) 6.

Brereton-Diaz (Rak-Sakyi 67). Cool strike. 7

McCallum (Hamer 83).

Choudhury (Peck 90).

T Davies (Burrows 90).

Not used: Faxon, Holding, Brewster, Brooks.

Middlesbrough

Travers: A couple of decent saves, but a cock-up for United’s first and last. 5

Ayling: Carrick kept faith with him after his travails of late. Palpably struggled with the classy Hamer at times. Big heart, but was hanging on at times. 5

Van den Berg: Made one key second-half block. 6

Edmundson: Given a vote of confidence, like Ayling. Shaky again at times. 5

Giles: Involved in a mess-up for opener. Toiled with Rak-Sakyi and a work in progress defensively. 5

Morris: One of Boro’s more convincing performers, even if not vintage. 5

Hackney: Came to life late in first half after being second-best to Peck. 6

Iling-Junior: Handed his full debut after his cameo against Sunderland and was dreadful in the first half, losing the ball ahead of Blades’ opener. 4

Azaz: Struggled to get into game. His quiet form continued and got the hook. Booked. 4

Burgzorg: Floated around. Cool penalty. Better than most. 6

Iheanacho: An instant debut and the opportunity to relight Boro’s fire. Looked rusty. 5

Substitutes: Barlaser (Azaz 55) 6

Conway (Iheanacho 73) 6.

Whittaker (Iling-Junior 73) 6.

Forss (Morris 89).