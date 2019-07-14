Sheffield United and record signing Callum Robinson are the perfect fit

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder believes new record signing Callum Robinson is a “great fit” for the Premier League newboys thanks to his “hunger and desire”.

READ MORE - Robinson watches on as Blades beat Betis

Callum Robinson signs for Sheffield United (Picture: Eoin Doyle/Sheffield United)

READ MORE - Blades vow to keep breaking transfer record

The Blades paid Preston North End £7m for the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

Robinson was unveiled to the travelling Blades fans on Friday in the Algarve ahead of the club’s 1-0 win over La Liga side Real Betis and his first action should come Tuesday at a friendly at Burton Albion.

“Callum scores goals and has good pace,” Wilder told The Yorkshire Post. “Real good ability. He also has a hunger and desire to move his career on to the next level. He is a great fit for us.

He has a hunger and desire to move his career on to the next level. He is a great fit for us. Chris Wilder

“Statistically – and even though he missed a few games last year – pound for pound he is one of the top attacking players in the division.

“It’s a great deal for us, as we broke the transfer record again. He has to work hard to get in the team – it was good for him to see on Friday just how many good players are here. But he will be a big player for us.

“That is where our market is going to be – getting players out of the Championship, who want to be in the Premier League.

“Phil Jagielka is a perfect example of that. Did well for us and then went on to have a fantastic career at Premier League level. We believe all these boys will thrive and improve.”

United flew back to England from Portugal on Saturday morning and will return to Shirecliffe on Monday.

Ravel Morrison, on trial with the club, is hoping to be involved after missing the friendly against Betis with a heel injury.

Wilder is tomorrow expected to adopt a similar approach to Friday night, when he fielded 19 players with most playing for just 45 minutes.

Jack O’Connell, Simon Moore and John Lundstram played the full 90 minutes, to leave Wilder pleased with what had been an intensive week of pre-season training in the Portugal sunshine.

“We need to be a bit more today than Friday,” added the Blades boss.

“I do not think the pitch helped. It was quite slow and people were falling over.

“But we will get better. We had not played any football for six weeks in a match situation.

“The week was a good one in terms of conditioning. And in terms of the players integrating with each other. The early messages have been put over to the players, too. Now, we have to keep moving forward. Ramp up the sessions, as the games come thick and fast.”