Sheffield United will spend £1.8m upgrading their Shirecliffe training pitches after a request from manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Many aspects of planning have been on hold in recent weeks as the club waited to see what division they will be in next season – having lost the play-off semi-final to Nottingham Forest on penalties, it is the Championship – and with a proposed takeover still to be completed. But they have pressed ahead with plans to carry out work on the training pitches after Heckingbottom complained they were too often unplayable during the winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have agreed a price,” confirmed chief executive Stephen Bettis. “We have board approval and a surveyor.

Better facilites: Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp and the first-team squad train at the Blades' Shirecliffe facility. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“It’s the two main pitches to train on.

“There’s a slight gradient on those, (we’ll be putting in) undersoil heating, drainage and removing the gradient.

“The issues with the pitches isn’t in the summer, the issue is in the winter, when they can end up being a lake.

“The new pitches won’t be ready probably for the start of pre-season or the season proper. But the pitches behind those ones, that are also in use, will be perfect for that time of year.

Backing the boss: The Blades will spend £1.8m improving their training pitches after being asked by manager Paul Heckingbottom to improve them. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“The timing (for completion) is about a month after the start of the season. It’s about a 10-day lead time, from the sign-off (of the contracts) to the work beginning.”

A new “Desso” part-synthetic, part-turf pitch will mirror the make-up and dimensions of Bramall Lane’s,

Plans were announced in 2019-20 for a new pre-fabricated building on the site before Covid-19 and Premier League relegation. There are no plans to revisit that now, but Bettis was keen to stress the amount of work which has been done.

“Most of the top floor was rented out to a snooker academy and the (club’s) foundation,” he said. “So we moved out the whole top floor.

“When Chris (Wilder) was here, we agreed we’d all go down to the academy and the media room and players lounge have been redone.”

Bettis also said the club hope to re-open the hotel which has stood vacant on the corner of Bramall Lane and Cherry Street since it was bought in a protracted court process.