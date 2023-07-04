All Sections
Sheffield United appoint former Championship manager to take weight off Paul Heckingbottom as defensive coach

Former Huddersfield Town centre-back Mark Hudson has joined Sheffield United as a defensive coach for next season.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has often talked about wanting to bring in someone to do that job, but only when the right man became available.

With Jack Lester paying special attention to the forwards, Stuart McCall using his experience as a midfielder and Matt Duke the goalkeeping coach, it was left to former defender Heckingbottom to lead the work with the back three.

It was a job he enjoyed, but he always felt it would be better if there was a specialist in place, freeing him up for "bigger picture" work if needed. That now falls to Hudson.

"He has experienced that position right the way through to the top level, he's coached teams, knows the importance of the defensive unit and also knows how to get a performance out of the group, which helps me, makes my job easier and makes sure fine details aren't missed,” commented Heckingbottom.

Like Lester and McCall, Hudson has managerial experience. He had two spells in caretaker charge of the Terriers, and oversaw 18 matches as Cardiff City's "permanent" manager last season until being sacked in January days after taking Leeds United to an FA Cup replay.

Hudson said: “I've spoken to Hecky (Heckingbottom) a few times, when Hecky and Jack were in the academy I came across and watched them for a few days and I've kept in contact since then really.

"I got a phone call a couple of weeks ago, had a good chat over the phone with Hecky then came in and discussed the role and his expectations, including what I can add to the group because all the staff have specific roles and areas of the team to focus on."

HUDDERSFIELD HERO: Mark Hudson, right with Tommy Smith, was part of the Huddersfield Town side which reached the Premier League via the play-offsHUDDERSFIELD HERO: Mark Hudson, right with Tommy Smith, was part of the Huddersfield Town side which reached the Premier League via the play-offs
HUDDERSFIELD HERO: Mark Hudson, right with Tommy Smith, was part of the Huddersfield Town side which reached the Premier League via the play-offs

At Huddersfield he worked as an under-23 and a first-team coach at the end of a playing career which saw him make over 100 appearances for the club, captaining the side and being an unused substitute in the Championship play-off final penalty shoot-out win over Reading which took them into the Premier League. Before that he played for Fulham, Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic and Cardiff.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has joined Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee. His only three senior appearances for the Blades came in 2017-18.

