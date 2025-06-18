Sheffield United appoint Ruben Selles as Chris Wilder leaves

Ruben Selles. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

RUBEN Selles has been confirmed as the new head coach at Sheffield United – following the departure of Chris Wilder.

Widely expected to leave in the wake of a board meeting late last week - with key members of United's hierarchy pushing for a change of managerial course - the exit of Wilder, 57, was officially announced on Wednesday evening after days of conjecture.

Ex-Hull City chief Selles, 42, was swiftly named as his replacement on a three-year deal.

On his quick-fire announcement, he said: "When we first heard about the possibility of coming here, it was a no brainer for us to join a club with this kind of history and with a mission to move forward and try to be even more competitive.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 3: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Bramall Lane on May 3, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"This is a very powerful and ambitious project. It was very important at the start of the conversations that everyone is on the same page.

"We need to embrace data and new technologies, but the most important thing is not to forget the football essence. I think we are capable of delivering a good model and optimise our performance by using all the tools that we have."

Wilder commented: “It is with great regret that my time at Sheffield United has come to an end.

"To the fans, I’m obviously disappointed to be leaving, particularly because we were so close to getting back to the Premier League.

"I’m a Sheffielder through and through, I love this club and this city and that feeling will never change.

"I depart with some cherished memories and feel proud to be talked about in the same manner that special Sheffield United managers are remembered – leading this team over 300 times will remain an incredible part of my life. This is a heartfelt thank you for all your support.

"Lastly, I’d like to wish Steven Rosen, Helmy Eltouky and the board all the very best moving forward.”

A club statement read: "A Blade through and through, the legacy Chris and his staff have created here will never be forgotten, going right back to 2016 when he initially took the job with the club rooted in League One.

"Between 2016 and 2021, he guided the club to two promotions and a ninth-place finish in the Premier League, creating an era which will go down as one of the most fondly remembered in the club’s history.

"After returning to the club during a difficult period in 2023, he has provided stability and created a new team which earned a Steel City derby double amongst other notable highlights last season.

"Showing his calibre as a manager, he guided the club to third place finish, collecting 92 points, before a heartbreaking conclusion in the play-off final.”

The move has split United's fanbase, with many sympathetic to Wilder, who lead the Blades out in the Championship play-off final less than a month ago in a campaign which saw the club amass 90 points in the regular season.

Back in late January, the Yorkshireman had signed a new deal contracting to the club until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.