As opposed to ending a campaign, a separate last-gasp strike provided the kiss of life to another on Saturday.

Sheffield United’s play-off history is fraught and eminently forgettable.

In their ninth foray, there was not much to write home about until a scruffy, but vital 91st-minute goal from Sander Berge changed the narrative of a tie which had hitherto been exclusively about Nottingham Forest.

The visitors had more than enough chances to not just post a healthy margin of victory, but put the tie to bed and make Tuesday night’s second instalment a festival by the Trent, complete with a medley of favourite songs from those in Garibaldi red.

They didn’t and these are the play-offs, after all.

The statistics show that while the Blades’ eight previous appearances in the end-of-season lottery have all ended in failure, Forest’s record is also consistent in its badness.

Three failures out of three, including a crazy semi-final second leg implosion against Yeovil in 2007 when the East Midlanders, 2-0 up after the first leg, proceeded to lose 5-2 on home soil.

It’s not over until it’s over and anything can still happen.

Berge’s close-range header with Forest keeper Brice Samba all at sea when he and Jack Robinson rose highest to Morgan Gibbs-White’s centre proved that.

A key late block by John Egan to deny Brennan Johnson – when Forest were putting on the afterburners and pushing for a killer third goal – also carried significance.

It helped atone for the home captain’s ghastly error for the visitors’ second, scored by Johnson.

His Blades colleague and former City Ground favourite Ben Osborn had been similarly pained after his costly slip for Forest’s early opener. Berge would provide a touch of balm.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom, whose three previous appearances of away legs in play-off football have all been victorious ones, said: “The block was huge and our goal was huge and it makes it ‘game on’ for Tuesday.

“They were big moments in games and hopefully we get some that go our way on Tuesday night and then we are talking about the late goal on Saturday being crucial. It can be done, no problem, but we know we have to be better.

“We like to be ‘front foot’, have the ball and create chances. I don’t think it would suit us to sit back and try and play on the counter. Forest have much more pace at the top end of the pitch.

“We have players who are creative and like to have the ball.

“In the first half, we had to be better at stopping their threat, which is that first pass forward and stopping that or dealing with the man who is receiving it.

“It will be the same at the City Ground. They are really good in attacking transition and we have to do better when we defend it.”

Forest enjoyed a feast in the first half as they cut through the hosts like a hot knife through butter on the counter attack.

It was eye-catching stuff and exhibited the very best of a charismatic side who have charmed and captivated the Championship since Steve Cooper’s arrival.

Johnson, Sam Surridge and Philip Zinckernagel ran free and a mixture of errant finishing and the presence of the redoubtable Wes Foderingham prevented Forest from probably nailing the tie.

They did find the net, but also spurned six other opportunities. Surridge and Johnson had two chances apiece, while Ryan Yates – who scored in dramatic fashion in the league game in Sheffield – planted a free header wide.

Their goal arrived when Joe Worrall’s probing pass found Surridge in space on the right. Osborn was well placed to block his cut-back, but slipped and after Foderingham blocked Zinckernagel’s point-blank effort, the supporting Jack Colback gobbled up the rebound on 10 minutes.

United, who went closest when Surridge cleared Egan’s header off the line, regrouped at the break and were better after it with Berge getting more involved.

There was no shortage of support as the hosts played in front of the Kop. Forest’s second goal subsequently saw the away end burst into song and Wembley was on the play list.

Egan’s pocket was picked by a smart substitute Joe Lolley, who made a difference for Forest.

He supplied Johnson, whose goal celebration is themed on Robin Hood. His strike positively arrowed into the top corner past Foderingham.

Johnson’s father David netted in Forest’s epic play-off game at S2 in 2003 and the Forest striker provided another moment for the family album.

Egan’s important block prevented Johnson from adding another, while Djed Spence soon fired into the side netting. And then it all changed.

If – and it remains a big if – Forest don’t progress, they might, just might, look back at how they lost it at Bramall Lane.