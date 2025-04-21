Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder congratulates Leeds United and Burnley - but hits out at lack of protection for his players after final whistle at Turf Moor
Wilder’s third-placed Blades lost 2-1 at Turf Moor and are now consigned to the end-of-season lottery.
A brace from Josh Brownhill, who took his seson’s goal tally to 16, enabled the Clarets to accompany Leeds to the top-flight.
While there was disappointment for United, Wilder believes that the damage was done earlier this month following a triple whammy of losses to Oxford, Millwall and Plymouth.
Wilder, who saw £10m striker Tom Cannon net his first United goal, either side of Brownhill’s double, said: “It was bittersweet really. When we put our heads on the pillow tonight, we are all hurting a little bit.
"Congratulations to Daniel and his Leeds United team and Scott and everyone connected with Burnley. For two teams above us to have the ability to hit 100 points is just incredible and insane really.
"For us, losing to a team at the bottom of the form table and at home to Millwall, which was a little bit of a smash and grab and then lose to the bottom team, although Coventry have lost there tonight and Middlesbrough potentially should have drawn is how the Championship is and to pick up no points in that week of football handed the initiative over to Burnley and Leeds United and congratulations to them for taking advantage of that situation.
"The season went to the 44th game and we had a right go, and created some good chances. The goals have killed us, we conceded two poor goals - we have to do better on the clearance and the penalty hands the initiative back to them.
"We would have needed 95, 96, 97 points to go up. It’s an insane season.
"There will be some big games now. The home game (of the play-offs) at Bramall Lane will be off the scale. We’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again and we will do that.
"We want to go and get 90-odd points, that’s the target."
Meanwhile, Wilder had a dig for a lack of protection for his players as they exited the field with hundreds of Burnley fans having invaded the pitch to celebrate promotion following the final whistle.
One or two players, including Hamza Choudhury appeared to be accosted by over-exuberant home fans.
Wilder added: “We were told by the referee before that we’d be getting stewards surrounding us. I think they completely went on the missing list.
"It was quite scary at the end where people were coming and doing bits and pieces. It’s understandable their emotions are running high, but I didn’t think we got protected by the stewards or football club at all one bit.
"When I spoke to the referee afterwards, he noticed that as well. I suppose when 20, 40, 40, 50 lads are running at you, shouting and doing bits and pieces at the end of the game, it’s quite difficult just to get off. But I will be absolutely stunned if anything comes our way on any of that."
