Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder congratulates Leeds United and Burnley - but hits out at lack of protection for his players after final whistle at Turf Moor

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder congratulated Burnley and Leeds United after their promotion to the Premier League was secured on Easter Monday, with his Blades side now having to turn their attentions to the Championship play-offs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder’s third-placed Blades lost 2-1 at Turf Moor and are now consigned to the end-of-season lottery.

A brace from Josh Brownhill, who took his seson’s goal tally to 16, enabled the Clarets to accompany Leeds to the top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there was disappointment for United, Wilder believes that the damage was done earlier this month following a triple whammy of losses to Oxford, Millwall and Plymouth.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (left) speaks to referee David Webb at half-time during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wilder, who saw £10m striker Tom Cannon net his first United goal, either side of Brownhill’s double, said: “It was bittersweet really. When we put our heads on the pillow tonight, we are all hurting a little bit.

"Congratulations to Daniel and his Leeds United team and Scott and everyone connected with Burnley. For two teams above us to have the ability to hit 100 points is just incredible and insane really.

"For us, losing to a team at the bottom of the form table and at home to Millwall, which was a little bit of a smash and grab and then lose to the bottom team, although Coventry have lost there tonight and Middlesbrough potentially should have drawn is how the Championship is and to pick up no points in that week of football handed the initiative over to Burnley and Leeds United and congratulations to them for taking advantage of that situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The season went to the 44th game and we had a right go, and created some good chances. The goals have killed us, we conceded two poor goals - we have to do better on the clearance and the penalty hands the initiative back to them.

Burnley manager Scott Parker (left) greets Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

"We would have needed 95, 96, 97 points to go up. It’s an insane season.

"There will be some big games now. The home game (of the play-offs) at Bramall Lane will be off the scale. We’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again and we will do that.

"We want to go and get 90-odd points, that’s the target."

Meanwhile, Wilder had a dig for a lack of protection for his players as they exited the field with hundreds of Burnley fans having invaded the pitch to celebrate promotion following the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One or two players, including Hamza Choudhury appeared to be accosted by over-exuberant home fans.

Wilder added: “We were told by the referee before that we’d be getting stewards surrounding us. I think they completely went on the missing list.

"It was quite scary at the end where people were coming and doing bits and pieces. It’s understandable their emotions are running high, but I didn’t think we got protected by the stewards or football club at all one bit.