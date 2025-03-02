SHEFFIELD UNITED boss Chris Wilder felt his side’s victory at QPR was the “perfect response” to losing to promotion rivals Leeds United – and said his players had lifted his spirits after a difficult week.

The Blades clinched a fifth consecutive away win to cut the gap on Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds to just three points – five days after losing a t home to their Yorkshire rivals.

Leeds’ five-match winning run ended earlier on Saturday when they drew 1-1 with West Brom.

The Blades took advantage with Ben Brereton Diaz’s early goal and Tyrese Campbell’s thumping second-half strike putting them two up at Loftus Road, where they held on after Michael Frey’s penalty.

“It was the perfect response after a disappointing evening on Monday,” admitted Wilder.

“I’m delighted with the reaction from Monday night. We were all pretty down on Tuesday. To play as well as we did and not get anything from the game was quite difficult to take.

“But we talked about it, it can’t define our season, and our reaction to the disappointment has been absolutely first class. We put everything into this game.

“They (the players) lifted me this week because we were really down on Monday night and Tuesday. The attitude of the group when we came into work was incredibly positive.

GOOD REPLY: Sheffield United's Ben Brereton Diaz scores his side's first goal in the Championship win over QPR at MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium, London. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA

“There’s times I have to lift the players but certainly the players and their approach – they’ve done outstandingly well.”

Rangers caused United problems and put them under plenty of pressure, particularly after Frey’s spot-kick.

Wilder added: “We got tested right the way through the game, which we knew we would be. Our away record has been earned through days like today.

“I’ve got a really good group of players here that are desperately trying to win games and we showed the reason that our away record is so rock solid.

“We had to see it out and do what we needed to do to get the three points. Our attitude towards winning games is there for all to see.

“This is the business end of the season where you roll yourselves up.”

Queens Park Rangers: Nardi, Dunne, Cook (Fox 81), Edwards, Paal (Smyth 67), Varane, Yang (Lloyd 66), Morgan (Saito 58), Colback (Dembele 82), Chair, Frey. Unused substitutes: Walsh, Ashby, Morrison, Andersen.

Sheffield United: Cooper, Choudhury (Seriki 64), Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Peck, V Souza, Brereton Diaz (Holding 85), O'Hare (McCallum 74), Hamer (Brewster 64), Campbell (Cannon 73). Unused substitutes: Moore, Rak-Sakyi, Brooks, A Davies.