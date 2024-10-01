SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder says that key midfielder Ollie Arblaster will be assessed during the international break, with the Blades captain remaining sidelined with an ankle injury.

The England under-20 player has missed the club’s last two matches after picking up the issue in training ahead of the home game with Derby County on September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder, whose side welcome Swansea City in the Championship on Wednesday evening, offered no updates in terms of any timetable regarding his absence, other than to say he will be monitored throughout the international hiatus ahead of two key away games on the resumption - at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

On any fresh news regarding a potential length of absence, Wilder, who reported no fresh issues elsewhere ahead of the Swans game, said: “No, not really. It’s week by week, really.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage.

"Let’s get through the international break and see how it is, leading up to the two big games after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not ‘serious’ serious. We’ve got to cope with it and I believe we will cope with it.

"Sydie (Peck) has come in and played a part. Jamie Shackleton and Gus (Hamer) can play in there if we want to.

"It’s a tight squad and we have to cope and get over these mini setbacks and show we are not just about one player and the team isn’t reliant on one player, even though he’s an outstanding young player."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Wilder admits he will be ‘incredibly disappointed’ if the club receive a third Football Association charge already this season following scenes at the end of Saturday’s draw at Portsmouth.

United won a free-kick late on in stoppage time, only for referee Matt Donohue to immediately blow the final whistle with Blades acting captain Vini Souza booked for his protests.

A coming together of players ensued with home keeper Will Norris falling to the floor during a brief rumpus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this season, United were sanctioned following late confrontations during the games against Wrexham, in the EFL Cup and Watford.

Wilder commented:"I didn’t understand the Wrexham one if I am honest. I totally understood the Watford one. But I will be incredibly disappointed if there is something off the back of the Portsmouth one.

"It was two teams going at it. It wasn’t an edgy, feisty game. It was two teams committed to a tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have spoken to Kevin Friend, who is the head of the referees’ performances in the Championship. I talked him through it and we agreed on certain things on that in terms of the foul and players asking why he blew up on 95 minutes where we felt we should have been allowed to have an extra one.

"We talked through that. I didn’t like the reaction of the goalkeeper, I’ve got to say and I’d be disappointed if any of my players did that.

"But I didn’t think there was nothing in it at all. It was two really committed teams. I spoke to (Portsmouth) captain Marlon Pack afterwards - no issue.