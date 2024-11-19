CHRIS WILDER has praised Sheffield United for identifying and bringing through striker Ryan One.

With Tom Davies set to return from injury after the international break and One scoring his first senior goal at Bristol City earlier this month, the Blades' squad is growing even without making signings at the moment, a major positive for manager Wilder.

The now-18-year-old was signed from Hamilton Academicals on previous manager Paul Heckingbottom's watch having made just two starts in the Scottish Championship.

But the teenager's powerful frame makes him an important alternative to Wales international Kieffer Moore, who missed Sunday's Sheffield derby through injury.

Although it was Tyrese Campbell who took Moore's place against Wednesday, fully justifying it by scoring the only goal of the game, the former Stoke City player's fitness was not up to a full 90-minute shift and with Rhian Brewster also injured, Wilder had no hesitation in turning to One for the final 20 minutes.

"It's a great spot by (then-head of recruitment) Paul Mitchell and the board needs appreciating for spending a couple of quid on a real unknown player," said Wilder. "It's important we nurture players through our academy.

"That's something I've been delighted with, the young players coming in, the way we've changed our style as well."

But as Wilder has acknowledged, experience is also important, so Davies completing his first 90 minutes since picking up a hamstring injury in March is significant.

GOOD SPOT: Sheffield United's Ryan One, in action against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

The former Everton midfielder played the whole of a 7-2 win for the under-21s against their Huddersfield Town counterparts, scoring a brilliant volley to boot.