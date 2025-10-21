Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on Blades taking 'another step forward' and Harrison Burrows' comeback story

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder feels that his side’s come-from-behind 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers represented a ‘another step forward’ as United won back-to-back league games for the first time since late March.

The omens did not look good for the Blades when Yuki Ohashi put struggling Rovers in front on 40 minutes at Ewood Park, but they turned things around in the second half to secure a precious three points with three unanswered goals to move out of the relegation zone.

A own goal, credited to Rovers midfielder Axel Henriksson, drew United level and substitute Harrison Burrows fired the visitors ahead on 70 minutes.

Fellow replacement Tyrese Campbell added the gloss late on.

Wilder, whose side visit Lancashire again on Friday when they visit Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston, said: "It was important we moved on from Saturday and I always think, in the Championship, our home games take care of themselves - 28-29,000 there and then you come away from home and it’s not that environment and atmosphere and you have to churn out a performance/result.

"I didn’t think there was a lot in the game in the first half and we were disappointed to come in down. I’ve got to say that I thought the pitch for both teams was really poor in terms of when you are looking to find that bit of quality.

"But it’s always a good one to win when you are 1-0 down and we talked about the feeling if we turned it around and it was really positive and we went onto win it and we did a lot of things right in the second half.

"I am learning about my team. We are not there yet and the finished article, but it’s a good learning curve for me as well and hopefully them to know what I am after.

"I know there’s a few in the changing room already who know that and there’s a few that haven’t. I’m still learning about the team and this is another step forward that we talked about.

"On nights like this, you always feel a bit better as you have to go through certain different challenges when some other games take care of themselves and we had to get ourselves out of not a great position and we did that.

"We ticked a lot of boxes, but the biggest box that we needed to tick tonight was to show that consistency in our attitude and desire to go and win a game of football, which we did.”

On the key contribution of Burrows, who missed a penalty in United’s previous away game at Hull, Wilder added: "That's a perfect example.

"We talked about it on Saturday, when he came on to the pitch. We have to make some decisions. Players that we had last season are not finding that form, and he wasn't the only one.

"Sometimes you have to come out to give yourself a little bit of a breather. It goes under the radar that it's only his second season in the Championship. Sydie Peck’s second season in the Championship. (Djibril) Soumare is still a young player.

"We have other players as well, like Michael Cooper who’s in his second or third season in the Championship. These things happen when you lose games of football. There's an effect on the belief and the confidence, which there obviously was when we walked through the door.