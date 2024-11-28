Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on Bramall Lane getting its mojo back, a fascinating Championship fight and what he thinks is 'ridiculous'

THE most telling moment of another victorious occasion at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night arrived in the second half of Sheffield United’s comprehensive seventh home win in a row.

In fairness, there were two in truth.

The first saw Michael Cooper tip over a long-ranger from Oxford United substitute Matt Phillips.

The second arrived late on when the former Plymouth Argyle custodian threw himself in the direction of another fine strike from distance from another U’s replacement in Idris El Mizouni as if his life depended on it. Again, it stayed out of the home goal and was duly noted by Chris Wilder afterwards.

The outcome of the game, a comprehensive 3-0 victory, was done and dusted a fair while before each episode. But it spoke volumes about the mentality that the demanding Blades chief is cultivating among his squad who have given Bramall Lane its mojo back.

Cooper’s desire to register a clean sheet for the seventh consecutive match at S2 was shared by his team-mates.

The Blades have not conceded on home soil in almost 11-and-a-half hours, 684 minutes to be precise, since August 17. Give them nothing, in the very best White Rose traditions.

No wonder Wilder, a proud Yorkshireman, expressed an air of contentment on Tuesday evening. But not too much.

Wilder, whose side moved up to the Championship summit after the game, said: "We are proud of our home record. There will be bigger tests, but you have to get that mentality spot on as things happen.

"It never felt an incredibly comfortable night, I don’t think it does as a pessimistic manager like I am. I always look that one thing could happen and then all of a sudden, things can turn around.

"But you have to give the boys credit for their mentality and how they have gone about it. We want to make it a tough place to come from an environment point of view in the stand and not make it comfortable for teams that come to Bramall Lane.

"Even late on where Coops had made a save and Robbo (Jack Robinson) has got across his man and made a tremendous block, the attitude to keep clean sheets and defend properly was important and we showed that."

It was Sunderland’s failure to beat West Brom on Tuesday - a fifth draw on the spin for the Wearsiders - which opened up the door for the Blades to go top.

Coincidentally, the north-easterners are United’s next visitors on Friday night in a game of substance at the top end of the table.

It promises to be an occasion to savour, although Wilder, again adhering to his Yorkshire roots, had a bit of a post-match grumble.

Typically, there was a touch of defiance too. The sort that has always served Sheffield United well over the years.

He commented: "The turnaround of games is ridiculous. And I do understand it, the teams that people want to see or are in and around the top four or five will be the ones who get showcased but we're coming off a Saturday, to a Tuesday, to a Friday night yet again.

"I look at everyone else's fixtures and there's only maybe another one or two who have the turnaround we have to deal with. It's not ideal, not ideal for Sunderland and not ideal for us, but we'll deal with it.

“We must have competition for places. There’s a couple of players out at the moment and people are stepping up.

"Ryan One came on the pitch, Femi (Seriki) and Sam (McCallum) played and Shacks (Jamie Shackleton) and Tom Davies got on the pitch.”

The business end of the second tier has a decidedly northern look at present with the Blades being accompanied by Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland with Middlesbrough not too far away either.

As the games come thick and fast in the run to the end of the calendar year, the presence of some northern powerhouses has added to the intrigue of a historically fascinating division.

When questioned about the top end of the Championship, Wilder had a glint in his eye. It's a stage he is simply made for.

He said: "There's a hell of a long way to go and we’ve a huge game now on Friday night and then a nice eight days before we play West Brom.

"But the lead up to the January window is important and we need to show that consistency."

Meanwhile, United and Coventry have been charged by the Football Association after a half-time melee last Saturday.

Blades defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off just before the break after he grabbed Sky Blues forward Norman Bassette by the throat and pushed him to the floor, apparently in reaction to something Bassette said.