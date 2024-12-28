Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on his contractual situation and why Blades are in 'a great position' to kick on with COH Sports

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists he is not getting side-tracked by uncertainty regarding his own contractual situation with the 57-year-old's deal expiring in the summer.

Wilder has done an outstanding job to haul the Blades off the canvas in his second spell in charge of his boyhood club as he chases another promotion to the Premier League and a re-run of the magnificent events of 2018-19.

Joint leaders at the top of the Championship, the Bramall Lane outfit have laid a strong platform to do just that amid an intense battle for the top two also involving Yorkshire rivals Leeds United alongside Burnley and Sunderland.

The eagerly-awaited completion of the club's takeover by US consortium COH Sports has provided a further boost for United, with Wilder meeting with co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy on Friday with January recruitment likely to have been top of the agenda, with the Blades chief having stressed the need for the club to bring in two or three players with experience in the winter window.

Wilder's own future is another issue for the new United owners, but the experienced manager has stressed he is only focusing on what he can control.

Wilder, who penned an 18-month deal when he returned to the club in December 2023, said: "Well, it’s out of my control isn’t it.

"It’s up to other people to decide that. I’ll just keep getting up every morning pretty early and going home in the evening pretty late.

"My position is not important. It’s part of where the club wants to go and wants to be in the short, medium and long-term.

"I’m happy to work here. I’ve really enjoyed my time so far and I think that shows in terms of what we’re trying to achieve with young players coming through, the results and the performances.

"You can’t win all the time, but we’ve got a good group which is going in the right direction.

"I think everybody – most importantly the new owners – recognise that."

United end a rollercoaster 2024 at home to West Brom on Sunday lunch-time with Wilder adamant that the Blades have much to look forward to in the New Year during the new era of COH Sports.

The American group have confirmed their desire for the club to reach the Premier League and consolidate over time, while expressing confidence of providing the 'right structure' for the club to flourish.

The deal saw COH Sports take 100 per cent control of both the men's and women's football teams, the hotel at Bramall Lane and all real estate.

Rosen is the founder and chairman of Resilience Capital Partners, while fellow co-chairman Eltoukhy chairs biotech company Guardant Health.

Wilder commented: "The club’s in a great position and there’s a reason why they wanted to invest and the buy the club off Prince Abdullah.

"The club has been in a great position over seven or eight years – three years in the Premier League, in an FA Cup semi-final, two promotions within that an a top-10 finish.

"There are some clubs who would have swapped our last six, seven or eight years in a heartbeat.

"We’ve been producing good players, good academy, even though it’s Cat 2, and a fantastic ground with fabulous support and decent staff.

"Good things are happening at the football club with a new training ground being bought, the hotel is back up and running. There is lots to look forward to and I’ve never come out and said we’re the finished article by any means, shape or form.

"There is a lot of work to be done with a lot of twists and turns in the next 23 games.