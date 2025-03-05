Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on key variable which will help decide final Championship top-two placings with Leeds United and Burnley

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder admits that ‘a little bit of luck’ will come into the equation to determine who finishes in the Championship's two automatic promotion places in 2024-25.

For the second time in seven seasons, the Blades and Yorkshire rivals Leeds United are among those sides battling it out amid an intense fight to reach the Premier League, with a fascinating run-in evoking memories of 2018-19.

There were several twists and turns at the business end of that particular campaign with Leeds paying the price for a fraught Easter in 2019 when they lost successive games and the Blades enjoyed a six-point swing to move into second position and eventually finish behind eventual champions Norwich City.

The Canaries, of course, were then managed by current Leeds chief Daniel Farke, chasing his third promotion and second-tier title.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder watches on during his side's recent Championship match against Leeds United at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Leeds secured a huge psychological moment in their campaign with victory at Bramall Lane on February 24, but there was further intrigue last weekend when Farke’s side dropped points in a 1-1 home draw with West Brom, with the Blades cashing in by virtue of a 2-1 success at QPR.

That saw Leeds’ advantage cut to three points at the summit, while third-placed Burnley played their game in hand over the top two at Cardiff on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, they were eight points behind the leaders.

Sunderland remain outsiders in a four-horse race for automatic promotion.

Wilder, whose side host Preston - managed by ex-Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom – on Saturday before welcoming Bristol City next Tuesday, said: "The players have got to be bold and we (staff) have got to be in terms of what we do.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

"We’ve got to be pragmatic at times as well. Accumulation of points and experience will be key and a little bit of luck will be as well.

"Togetherness will be too and the support will be really key as well as injuries and keeping the team healthy. That will require a little bit of luck because you can be incredibly unlucky with some injuries.