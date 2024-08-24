SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists he would follow the lead of Brentford counterpart Thomas Frank by leaving a star player out of his squad if he felt he was unsettled.

Ahead of the closure of the transfer window next Friday, speculation is continuing to link key trio Ollie Arblaster, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer with moves to the Premier League.

Wilder admits that the club have had 'genuine offers' from some for his leading players this week.

The Blades chief has stressed that all his players' commitment levels remain good, but acknowledged that things can sometimes change.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

Frank elected to leave Toney out of his squad for the club's opening Premier League game against Crystal Palace last weekend due to the level of interest in the England striker, who is keen to leave after entering the final year of his contract.

Wilder, whose side visit Norwich City this afternoon, said: “We go into a tough game fully committed. If I didn’t think they were – and I have got players that are waiting to play - then that decision will be made.

"I think there was an example at Brentford last weekend with Ivan Toney and Thomas, who didn’t think it was the right thing for Ivan to play and he left him out. I’d certainly to do the same.

"There might be one player who (say) wants to go, but a club have not met our valuation and he’s not going. You have to deal with that mood and attitude swing.

"There’s some players who just brush it off and get on with being a good footballer and professional, you have to deal with all sorts."

One such player who was unsettled at United recently was Jayden Bogle, with Wilder claiming that the club’s hand was effectively forced to sell once news of Leeds United’s interest became known. He added: "I think if you looked at Jaden as a prime example, as soon as the interest was there, they (Leeds) ‘low-balled’ us straightaway and he was gone. I have to deal with it - and his team-mates have to deal with it as well. They you have to go through the ‘dance’ to get the best price.