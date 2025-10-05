Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder plans 'honest conversations' with owners as he prepares for a key January transfer window
Rock-bottom United lost for the eighth time in nine league matches in Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Yorkshire rivals Hull City, to compound a horrendous opening to 2025-26.
Wilder, who suffered a third defeat in four games under his watch following his reappointment in mid-September, questioned the mentality of some of his players in the aftermath of the latest setback and admits that he is already making plans towards the winter window.
The Blades chief, whose side return to action after the international break at home to Watford on October 18, said: "I was already looking towards January when I was potentially coming in.
"That work's already been done. So, yes, there's a document going to (the owners) already.
"I know who takes us forward and who doesn't. And there'll be an honest conversation with that. And hopefully people, I'd like to think, will respect my contribution to that and my thought process on that.
"That's what gets us out of this situation and what moves us forward. So, yes, there are going to be conversations with the owners.
"But I've had nothing but support from them. I think they've seen that we've turned it around in a small space of time in terms of quite a few things.
"But what I haven't delivered and what we haven't delivered for them as a collective, in their patience for me and their support for me and giving me the opportunity, are the results. So, I'm quite down about that.
"But we should have done. And we have an opportunity to work now.
"We'll continually work through that to give them the ideas, from my experience in the Championship. And what I believe will make us better and stronger going forward.”