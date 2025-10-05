Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder plans 'honest conversations' with owners as he prepares for a key January transfer window

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder plans to hold 'honest conversations' with the club's owners COH Sports regarding recruitment in the January transfer window - which has the potential to a hugely significant one in the Blades' recent history.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock-bottom United lost for the eighth time in nine league matches in Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Yorkshire rivals Hull City, to compound a horrendous opening to 2025-26.

Wilder, who suffered a third defeat in four games under his watch following his reappointment in mid-September, questioned the mentality of some of his players in the aftermath of the latest setback and admits that he is already making plans towards the winter window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades chief, whose side return to action after the international break at home to Watford on October 18, said: "I was already looking towards January when I was potentially coming in.

Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder, pictured on the touchline at Hull City. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"That work's already been done. So, yes, there's a document going to (the owners) already.

"I know who takes us forward and who doesn't. And there'll be an honest conversation with that. And hopefully people, I'd like to think, will respect my contribution to that and my thought process on that.

"That's what gets us out of this situation and what moves us forward. So, yes, there are going to be conversations with the owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I've had nothing but support from them. I think they've seen that we've turned it around in a small space of time in terms of quite a few things.

Hull City's Joe Gelhardt gets away from Sheffield United duo Callum O'Hare and Alex Matos in Saturday's Yorkshire derby. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"But what I haven't delivered and what we haven't delivered for them as a collective, in their patience for me and their support for me and giving me the opportunity, are the results. So, I'm quite down about that.

"But we should have done. And we have an opportunity to work now.