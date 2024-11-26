Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praises 'top mentality' of new Championship leaders after comprehensive win over Oxford

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder praised his side’s ‘top mentality’ on a night when they secured their seventh successive home league victory – and clean sheet – with the added bonus of moving to the Championship summit after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Oxford United at Bramall Lane.

United, who have now not conceded a league goal in front of their own supporters in over 11 hours since a 2-2 draw with QPR in their home opener on August 17, had too much in the locker for the visiting U’s, who were hammered 6-2 atr home to Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Goals from Callum O’Hare, a maiden one for the club, in-form Tyrese Campbell, who notched his fifth goal in six matches and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, saw the Blades continue their excellent start to the campaign.

With Sunderland – who are due in at the Lane on Friday – dropping points at home to West Brom in a draw, United now find themselves in pole position ahead of Wednesday night’s action.

Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Oxford at Bramall Lane. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Offering his thoughts on his side claiming three points against one of his former clubs, Wilder said: "The game has got to be won. The big message before was that we have to show a top mentality.

"One of the teams in the top four, five or six in the next couple of days, whether it’s tonight or tomorrow, will drop points. It looks pretty straightforward.

"Obviously, we will take an interest in the oppositions’ results and they (Oxford) have had a fabulous start and I’m delighted for Des (Buckingham) and the football club to get back into the Championship.

"It’s a tough league and they had a tough afternoon on Saturday and coming up the road, with a few of the injuries they have got, it’s important we showed that top mentality, which we did.

"They were never out of the game and they are dangerous opponents and players who can hurt you and find a goal.

"If they do find that goal, it becomes a difficult evening, but we controlled it and made it a comfortable evening by being clinical when we had to be and showing that mentality.

"Even late on where Coops (Michael Cooper) had made a save and Robbo (Jack Robinson) has got across his man and made a tremendous block, the attitude to keep clean sheets and defend properly was important and we showed that.

"I thought we had a little spell when it went two where we could have really stepped on it, but didn’t. They hung on in there and when we scored and in and around the third goal, we counter-pressed really well and created some opportunities. To win a game of football in this division and to enhance our incredible home record so far with clean sheets is fabulous and most importantly, to take three points.

“Some games look after themselves, our previous home game looked after itself and there will be games in the second half of the season that look after themselves. Friday night will be one of those.

"But this one, if you are not at it through experience, the message goes into the players. We have to have that absolutely spot on and to be fair, they were.”

On a first goal for the club for O’Hare providing the cherry on the cake, Wilder added: "I was delighted for Cal. I’ve got to say, I thought it was Tyrese, I got caught up in all that.