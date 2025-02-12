Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder prefers to focus on strong Blades display and not a 'ridiculous decision' to award Middlesbrough a penalty

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder stressed that the narrative regarding his side’s 3-1 victory over former club Middlesbrough should focus on their dominant performance as opposed to a controversial decision which enabled his former club to level from the spot ahead of the break.

Emotions were high after referee Matthew Donohue pointed to the spot after Jack Robinson tussled with George Edmundson in the box, with the Manchester official awarding a penalty for shirt-tugging, with both players looking guilty of the offence if anything.

It soured a strong first-half from the Blades, who lead thanks to Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s 32nd-minure strike.

Donohue was booed at the half-time whistle by furious Unitedites.

Creditably, United retained focus on the restart en route to a sixth league win in seven matches as they cut the gap to leaders Leeds United to two points on a night when top-two rivals Burnley and Sunderland also won.

Substitute Ben Brereton Diaz put United in front in the final quarter and a late third from Anel Ahmedhodzic added gloss late on.

Wilder, who played down any injury issues regarding Gus Hamer, who came off late on and Tom Cannon, replaced at the interval, with an ankle knock, said: “There was a lot of emotion flying around the place at half-time, around the stadium and in our changing room because it's just a ridiculous decision. "Two guys have got hold of each other's shirt. If one was pulling the other, then I get it. There would be penalties all over the place if that was the standard of decisions that we're getting.

