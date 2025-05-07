Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder provides update on two players ahead of Championship first-leg at Bristol City
The forward has been suffering from a virus and will be assessed today as to whether he will travel to the south west.
Femi Seriki will not be involved, but could be in contention for the second leg on Monday.
On Seriki and Brereton Diaz, Wilder said: "He (Seriki) has had a scan, so no major damage. Potentially, he will be available for the second leg, so that’s good news.
"He will miss out on Thursday night as he’s got a bit of damage in that shoulder. Fingers crossed, we will get him ready for Monday.
"The only (other) one we have talked about is Ben through an illness that he picked up. We will make a decision whether he will travel with us or not. If he doesn’t he will definitely be involved on Monday.”
Wilder says his side head to Severnside in good shape, having had a positive ‘reset’ after missing out on promotion on Easter Monday.
He added: “I believe we ticked all the boxes after the Burnley game (on Easter Monday).
"Giving players vital minutes to get them up to speed, resting a couple who needed resting and having two positive performances. It’s been very positive, even though we didn't get the result we deserved and the reset after Burnley was very important.”
On his side’s season extending after missing out on the top two, he said: “Id rather be sat on the beach having achieved something but I had a taste of in 2010 (with Oxford in Conference) and (with) the best way to go up people talk about it being Wembley, but we've got two unbelievably tough games before that.
"I've got too much respect for the game and the opposition to think that this is going to be straightforward because it isn't.
"We've got to deal with two difficult games against a talented group of players who we've seen here at Bramall Lane and played two tight games this season and I am expecting this to be no different over the next four or five days.
“We're going there to try and get a win and if they need a win coming up the road they'll be trying to do that as well. No negative approach, we believe we can compete with any team in the division and our away record has been outstanding."
