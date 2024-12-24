Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder reveals January transfer window update with key meeting scheduled with new owners COH Sports

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has revealed he will meet with new club co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy on December 27 to finetune recruitment plans for the January transfer window.

The two American entrepreneurs head the COH Sports consortium, who completed their long-awaited takeover of the Championship promotion chasers on Monday after months of speculation.

They will be in attendance at the Blades’ top-of-the-table home game with Burnley at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day ahead of discussions the following day.

The pair have spoken about their ambitions of the club consolidating in the Premier League in the future, while also pledging to support Wilder in the forthcoming transfer window.

Sheffield, England, 10th November 2024. Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield United celebrates the win during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Wilder said: "I have had dialogue with the new owners through Stephen (Bettis – CEO) and they came out and said they would like to back us in January. I have talked to Stephen through that process and I met the co-chairmen at the Sheffield Wednesday game.

"Obviously, there was not a lot of time to go into it in depth and I have got a meeting with both of them on the 27th and they are coming to the game on the 26th.

"I will be meeting up with them on the 27th to show them around the training ground to meet our staff and talk about January because obviously, from my point of view, that is our biggest target to nail and to get right.

"In terms of what we need, I’ve talked about quality over quantity and experience over inexperience and maybe two or three players to help the team. We are a little bit stretched at the moment and if we can do that, then that’s great.

"We will have hose discussions and I am looking forward to the next chapter in our long history.”

Hailing the completion of the deal after a protracted process, he added: “The clarity all around was something we were all after. I didn’t involve myself too much in the process, but I was kept in the loop by Stephen Bettis, so I am grateful for his input.

"We just keep going and concentrate on the main event, which is winning games of football, which we have done.

"But for the overall calmness of a football club, direction and clarity, it’s key and now we have that.”