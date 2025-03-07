SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that talks over a new contract for key defender Anel Ahmedhodzic remain ‘on the agenda’ in the near future.

The Bosnian, who is contracted at the club until the summer of 2026 and has less than 18 months left on his deal, has been an important part of the Blades' bid to return to the Premier League.

Despite being linked with several overseas clubs over the past few seasons, the ex-Malmo player remains at Bramall Lane and is someone Wilder is desperate to keep in the long term.

He said: "We are still just seven or eight months into a build and you want to keep our best players and I don’t want to lose any. If we do, it has to be for the right price.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United scoring his sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match versus Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"I don’t want to stop players from going into that big league, but I’d like to think, if we are successful this year, then we can realise all those ambitious young players' dreams of playing.

"Anel is definitely on the agenda and hopefully, there will be a positive outcome to the talks between Anel, his agent and us.

"There has been a lot of interest in him (before) and I am okay with that as he has been putting in some top performances and hopefully he’s one we can really lean on in the last quarter of the season. We all need to put top performances in, but when he is at his best, he is one of the best in the division.”

Wilder has also revealed details of a contractual clause which guarantees Jack Robinson a fresh deal, while there are ongoing discussions with Rhian Brewster, whose contract is up this summer.

Vinícius Souza of Sheffield United (L) with Jack Robinson of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

He added: “Jack triggers an extension to his contract on 25 games. He did not play at the start of the season because of the partnership of Harry Souttar and Anel (Ahmedhodzic) and Jack was patient in his approach.

"There’s no unbelievable rush to deal with that. Jack will obviously want to deal with it and we will. I think the major thing was getting through January.

"So there will be ongoing discussions and Rhian is another one as well and so there’s ongoing discussions with Rhian.