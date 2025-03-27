Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder reveals midfielder boost ahead of key Championship clash with Coventry City plus an injury update on quartet
The Brazilian enforcer has missed the club’s last two games - including the Steel City derby win at Hillsborough - with a hamstring injury.
Jamie Shackleton and Alfie Gilchrist also returned to training during the international break, with the latter having been missing with an ankle issue.
But Harry Clarke and Tom Davies are not yet back out with the first-team group, although Wilder has allayed fears of them being out for too much longer.
Wilder, whose side can temporarily move three points clear at the top with a win over the Sky Blues - promotion rivals Leeds United and Burnley are in action on Saturday afternoon - said: “He (Souza) is back training and back on the grass. Jamie Shackleton has been training right the way through the international break, Alfie Gilchrist has been training right the way through as well.
"The only two who are with not us at the moment are Harry Clarke and Tom Davies. But they are making good progression and hopefully, we can get them back in the next week to 10 days.
"They will take part (in the rest of the season) 100 per cent.”
A number of players enjoyed milestone matches in the international break on duty with their countries including loanee Hamza Choudhury, afforded a heroes welcome when he arrived in the Asian country ahead of his recent debut in the Asia Cup against India.
Ryan One also scored for Scotland under-21s, while Keiffer Moore made an important contribution from the bench in Wales’ last-gasp draw in North Macedonia., while Sydie Peck impressed for England under-20s.
Wilder quipped: "I don’t know where Hamza is. If anybody has seen Hamza, can they let me know!
"He will have enjoyed that and it’s a big part of his life and massive for him and his country and they got a very good result and Hamza was part of that.
"Kieffer got on the pitch for half an hour, which was really good for him and played a part in a ‘Sheffield United double’ in flicking it on for Brooksy (David Brooks) and it was good to see him get half an hour of football.
"Sydie Peck scored the winner in the World Cup final apparently in how he described it on Monday night. He played 60 minutes in the first game and half an hour in the second and it was a positive international break for us all - whether it is players going away or the work we have done on the training ground.”
