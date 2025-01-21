Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder reveals transfer admission from Blades' senior players

IT is not just Chris Wilder and Sheffield United supporters who are keen for the club’s recruitment drive to get going in the second half of the transfer window, it’s also the Blades’ senior players.

As much as managers and fans hanker for new arrivals at this time of year, respected players who possess an innate understanding of the level - and United have a fair few - are in the same boat.

Blades chief Wilder, whose promotion-chasing side were in action at Swansea City on Tuesday evening, said: "I talk to the senior players and there’s the likes of Robbo (Jack Robinson), Gus (Hamer) and Anel (Ahmedhodzic).

"Do they want to see good players come through the door? And this is no disrespect towards those young players (here), but they want good players and senior players to aid them in terms of their ambition and where they want to be in their careers.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder with his assistant Alan Knill at the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match against Norwich City at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"Bringing those players in raises the bar and makes us stronger and shows the ambition of the football club at this particular moment.

"I talk to the senior and young players that they need to enjoy this and contribute and be consistent."

United have added a seasoned second-tier operator to their ranks in Ben Brereton Diaz and are hopeful of sealing a deal to sign in-demand forward Tom Cannon. Former Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny is another target.

Meanwhile, Wilder has handed his backing to number ten Callum O'Hare, whose impressive recent performances have not been matched in terms of goals return.

The ex-Coventry City player was impressive in the weekend victory over Norwich City at Bramall Lane, but failed to find the net despite opportunities.

On O'Hare, who had struck just two goals this term ahead of the game against the Swans, added: "Cal will be a bit disappointed after a great bit of play just before half-time to put us 2-0 up.

"But I thought Cal was fabulous. It will come and he will get his goals.

"But his contributions and the way he presses and the way he wriggles out of situations and where he links with Gus and other players is great."