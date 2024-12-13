Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder scoops second Championship gong in 2024-25 as key Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz is also rewarded

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder salutes the Blades fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den this week. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.placeholder image
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder salutes the Blades fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den this week. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
SHEFFIELD UNITED chief Chris Wilder has secured his second Championship manager of the month accolade of the 2024-25 campaign - in recognition of the promotion-chasing Blades' impressive feats in November.

United, enjoying an outstanding renaissance under Wilder, secured a near-exemplary haul of 16 points from six unbeaten games and a 11-3 goals differential to take over at the top of the second tier.

Their run incorporated a Steel City derby success over Sheffield Wednesday, with the Blades also beating promotion rivals Sunderland and former club Oxford United at Bramall Lane and triumphing at Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City in November, while drawing at Coventry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilder – who also lifted the award in September – beat off competition from Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick, who claimed four high-scoring wins last month, Burnley's Scott Parker and outgoing Millwall chief Neil Harris.

The Blades leapfrogged Yorkshire rivals Leeds United back to the second-tier summit with victory at the Den on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, eye-catching Boro number ten Finn Azaz scooped the Championship player of the month award for November in recognition of an irresistible month.

Azaz contributed five goals - featuring several stunners - and five assists for Boro.

Also on the shortlist were Watford forward Vakoun Bayo, free-scoring Norwich City attacker Borja Sainz and Millwall centre-half Japhet Tanganga.

Related topics:Chris WilderBladesMiddlesbroughMichael CarrickOxford UnitedLeeds United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice