Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder scoops second Championship gong in 2024-25 as key Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz is also rewarded

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder salutes the Blades fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den this week. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

SHEFFIELD UNITED chief Chris Wilder has secured his second Championship manager of the month accolade of the 2024-25 campaign - in recognition of the promotion-chasing Blades' impressive feats in November.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United, enjoying an outstanding renaissance under Wilder, secured a near-exemplary haul of 16 points from six unbeaten games and a 11-3 goals differential to take over at the top of the second tier.

Their run incorporated a Steel City derby success over Sheffield Wednesday, with the Blades also beating promotion rivals Sunderland and former club Oxford United at Bramall Lane and triumphing at Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City in November, while drawing at Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder – who also lifted the award in September – beat off competition from Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick, who claimed four high-scoring wins last month, Burnley's Scott Parker and outgoing Millwall chief Neil Harris.

The Blades leapfrogged Yorkshire rivals Leeds United back to the second-tier summit with victory at the Den on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, eye-catching Boro number ten Finn Azaz scooped the Championship player of the month award for November in recognition of an irresistible month.

Azaz contributed five goals - featuring several stunners - and five assists for Boro.