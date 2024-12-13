Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder scoops second Championship gong in 2024-25 as key Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz is also rewarded
United, enjoying an outstanding renaissance under Wilder, secured a near-exemplary haul of 16 points from six unbeaten games and a 11-3 goals differential to take over at the top of the second tier.
Their run incorporated a Steel City derby success over Sheffield Wednesday, with the Blades also beating promotion rivals Sunderland and former club Oxford United at Bramall Lane and triumphing at Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City in November, while drawing at Coventry.
Wilder – who also lifted the award in September – beat off competition from Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick, who claimed four high-scoring wins last month, Burnley's Scott Parker and outgoing Millwall chief Neil Harris.
The Blades leapfrogged Yorkshire rivals Leeds United back to the second-tier summit with victory at the Den on Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, eye-catching Boro number ten Finn Azaz scooped the Championship player of the month award for November in recognition of an irresistible month.
Azaz contributed five goals - featuring several stunners - and five assists for Boro.
Also on the shortlist were Watford forward Vakoun Bayo, free-scoring Norwich City attacker Borja Sainz and Millwall centre-half Japhet Tanganga.
