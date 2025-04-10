Sheffield United's Chris Wilder has been nominated for his sixth Championship manager of the month award and third this season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner for September and November has been shortlisted again after an unbeaten March for his team.

Leeds United's Daniel (December and February) and Sunderland's Regis le Bris (August and October) have also won the prize twice this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades bounced back from a demoralising defeat at home to Leeds to round off February with four wins and a draw in March, including doing the double over derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday and an extremely impressive 3-1 win at home to Coventry City.

CONTENDER: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Bristol City were the only team to take points off them, with a 1-1 draw.

Wilder's title rival Scott Parker of Burnley was also nominated after also taking 13 points from five unbeaten matches.

The other two candidates come from the Championship relegation battle, in Luton Town's Matt Bloomfield and new Derby County manager John Eustace.