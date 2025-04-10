Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder's competition for third Championship manager of the month award this season
The winner for September and November has been shortlisted again after an unbeaten March for his team.
Leeds United's Daniel (December and February) and Sunderland's Regis le Bris (August and October) have also won the prize twice this season.
The Blades bounced back from a demoralising defeat at home to Leeds to round off February with four wins and a draw in March, including doing the double over derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday and an extremely impressive 3-1 win at home to Coventry City.
Bristol City were the only team to take points off them, with a 1-1 draw.
Wilder's title rival Scott Parker of Burnley was also nominated after also taking 13 points from five unbeaten matches.
The other two candidates come from the Championship relegation battle, in Luton Town's Matt Bloomfield and new Derby County manager John Eustace.
The winner is announced on Friday.
