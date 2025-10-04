Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder's surprise at the extent of how much Blades' form has fallen off a 'cliff'

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder admits that his challenge to transform the current ailing fortunes of his boyhood club is ‘right up there’ with his biggest ever tasks in management after the Blades slumped to an eighth loss in nine Championship games in 2025-26 in a 1-0 reverse at Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A deflected goal on the half-hour from David Akintola proved the difference, with United’s woes compounded by a late penalty miss from substitute Harrison Burrows, whose effort was saved by Ivor Pandur.

On the extent of the challenge he is facing at the rock-bottom Blades, who have taken three points from a possible 27 this term, Wilder – in his third spell in charge – said: "Yeah, it's right up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're 12 weeks behind everybody else, so we're playing catch-up. But I understood the situation when I came back in. I think I said straight away, about the fragility of the team. I think the team is trying and the stats point out that they're running around, they're covering distances.

Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder, pictured during the Yorkshire derby at Hull City. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"I said about the duels before, no-one was putting a foot in. To have that possession, you have to win tackles and win duels, so I don't see anybody pulling out of challenges.

"It's just that, from that mentality point of view, we're not playing or we're not delivering in those situations that we have done (created).

"So, yeah, we're playing catch-up. Everybody knows that. The owners know that, I know that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe I was a little bit surprised how much of a cliff we've fallen off since I left, but we have to accept it, we have to get on with it. We have to stick together, we have to work hard, all those things that everybody talks about.”

Hull City survived a big scramble when Sheffield United pushed for a late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: Tony Johnson.

A two-week break looks to be well timed for United, who return to action at home to Watford on October 18.

Wilder added: "We're going to have to go through a little bit of pain over these next two weeks on the training ground and as a football club.

"Because there's no hiding the fact that one win in nine games is certainly not good enough for us. It's certainly not good enough for me, one win in four. So there's going to be a bit of pain on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're going to have to suffer a little bit and we're going to have to dig ourselves out of it.