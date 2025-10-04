Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder's surprise at the extent of how much Blades' form has fallen off a 'cliff'
A deflected goal on the half-hour from David Akintola proved the difference, with United’s woes compounded by a late penalty miss from substitute Harrison Burrows, whose effort was saved by Ivor Pandur.
On the extent of the challenge he is facing at the rock-bottom Blades, who have taken three points from a possible 27 this term, Wilder – in his third spell in charge – said: "Yeah, it's right up there.
"We're 12 weeks behind everybody else, so we're playing catch-up. But I understood the situation when I came back in. I think I said straight away, about the fragility of the team. I think the team is trying and the stats point out that they're running around, they're covering distances.
"I said about the duels before, no-one was putting a foot in. To have that possession, you have to win tackles and win duels, so I don't see anybody pulling out of challenges.
"It's just that, from that mentality point of view, we're not playing or we're not delivering in those situations that we have done (created).
"So, yeah, we're playing catch-up. Everybody knows that. The owners know that, I know that.
"Maybe I was a little bit surprised how much of a cliff we've fallen off since I left, but we have to accept it, we have to get on with it. We have to stick together, we have to work hard, all those things that everybody talks about.”
A two-week break looks to be well timed for United, who return to action at home to Watford on October 18.
Wilder added: "We're going to have to go through a little bit of pain over these next two weeks on the training ground and as a football club.
"Because there's no hiding the fact that one win in nine games is certainly not good enough for us. It's certainly not good enough for me, one win in four. So there's going to be a bit of pain on that.
"We're going to have to suffer a little bit and we're going to have to dig ourselves out of it.
"Nobody's going to come and wave a magic wand onto everybody and change everything. Nine times out of ten, it comes from work on the training ground. And that’s what we’ll do.”