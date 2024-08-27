Sheffield United boss confirms Norwich City interest in midfielder plus praise for Barnsley after EFL Cup exit

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that Tunisian international midfielder Anis Slimane is the subject of a bid from Championship rivals Norwich City – and is in talks with the East Anglians about a move.

Slimane, who featured for the Blades from the bench in a second-half cameo on Saturday during a 1-1 Championship draw at Carrow Road, was due to start in the EFL Cup game at Barnsley, only for the Norfolk outfit to table an offer late on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilder said: "He was named in the team, we did the work yesterday (Monday) and named the team today (on Tuesday).

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

"And at half four, there was a situation where he wasn’t involved. That will come out in the wash which is obviously disappointing.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, pictured at Oakwell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"I believe there’s a deal with Norwich that’s imminent, he didn’t think he was in the right frame of mind to play and so he didn’t. So that wasn’t the best of starts to our afternoon and night."

United bowed out of the competition following a 1-0 loss at Oakwell, with a 52nd-minute goal from Max Watters proving decisive.

The visitors, inspired by late substitute Gus Hamer, threw the kitchen sink at the hosts in the final quarter, but the Reds held out to book their place in round three.

Wilder felt his side paid the price for a lack of urgency in the first part of the second half, but also paid tribute to Barnsley.

He added: "Congratulations to Darrell (Clarke) and Barnsley. they made it difficult for us.

"It was a step up and a different type of game from the previous round. I said to the young players: ‘Welcome to men’s football,’ A local derby away from home.

"For me, we had to go and get the first goal and in the second half, we gave the impetus up. And made it the game they wanted it to be, by our poor decisions.

"Then, for me, there was a period with a lack of urgency in our play. We’re trying to play a different way and build but it’s not slow and ponderous.