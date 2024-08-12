SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has revealed that the club are hopeful of announcing more incoming signings ‘in the next 24 to 72 hours’.

United are understood to be close to sealing a loan move for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is reportedly undergoing a medical.

The player has also been linked with moves to Leeds United and Hull City.

The Championship outfit are also hopeful of bringing in a new goalkeeper ahead of Saturday’s home game with QPR, with Plymouth Argyle’s Michael Cooper having been a big target for several weeks.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

Cooper did not feature in Argyle’s loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, with manager Wayne Rooney revealing that the Devon club had fielded offers for the 24-year-old - none of which have reached their valuation.

Brighton keeper Carl Rushworth is another option, on loan, for United.

Wilder, who has signed three players in the past week with Tyrese Campbell joining on Sunday, said: "We’d like to think that the hard work we’ve put in that we will be able to announce hopefully some more additions in the next 24-72 hours.

"There’s been a lot of talk about a few players. I'm delighted to get the backing to have a positive week and that's shown in the uplift to get Harry (Souttar) and Alfie (Gilchrist) and Tyrese in and I'm sure people recognise that one or two might come in before the weekend.

"And if we can that makes us better all round and the feel good factor of the place even bigger. The energy that's been shown by the players ... it's just the start, I get that but there's a good feel around the place when you bring good players into the group."