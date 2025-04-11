Sheffield United boss on likelihood of changes in clash at Plymouth Argyle and an 'insane' promotion race with Leeds United and Burnley
United have dropped down to third spot outside of the automatic promotion positions following back-to-back single-goal losses to Millwall and Oxford United and Wilder has plenty of food for thought regarding selection ahead of the long trip to Home Park.
Wilder, who has kept the same starting line-up for the past four games, said: "It (selection) is the hardest job and one (all) managers have to deal with all the time. I have had to deal with it for 1,000 games.
"Are you picking the right team, picking the right tactics, making the right changes at the time? Do you make that substitution? Should you have done this, that and the other?
"We are on 85 points and there’s a lot of thought which goes into the physical and tactical aspect and in terms of freshening it up in a three-game week, what we need to do and how things are.
"Who is in form and not and who can give us the best opportunity?. It's the biggest thing I wrestle with. I have for 25 years.
"Is there a need to freshen it up? Most probably before the weekend. It was always going to be a case through the three-game week, given the Tuesday to Saturday dinner time (schedule).”
Wilder insists he and his players are keeping calm as the pressure ramps up amid an incredible race for automatic promotion with Leeds United and Burnley, which he has labelled as ‘insane’ with twists and turns aplenty and the potential for more to come.
He added: "We have made it a lot more difficult for ourselves, of course. We were in a great position and we have given up that position.
"But other teams were in better positions before and gave up that position. So what we need to do is solely focus on the next game, which we do.
"The coverage ramps up and it’s difficult to take away what might and can happen and ‘are they in a good position, they are not in a good position.’ You can't just go and say: ‘let’s focus on the next game’ because of the hype and noise around this part of the season in any division. But we are still in a really fabulous position.
"There will have been the same situations at all three clubs and we have all had to deal with that situation and had success personally.
"This is a new group for me and Scott (Parker) I should imagine as well and Dan (Farke) has had a season with Leeds United as well. We are in the same situation as it swings and twists and turns.
"It’s (about) keeping calm. There’s highs and lows of course and we have all been through that all season. But I do think for all three clubs to be on 85 points - and I am not trying to be clever about this - but going on results, wins and points - at this stage of the season is insane reality with five games to go. It’s an incredible achievement.”
