The midfielder’s future is under scrutiny for a second successive summer amid speculation that he will leave.

Leeds United have been linked with a move but no approach has been made to their Yorkshire rivals.

Solbakken recently claimed that Berge, 24, was “too good” for the Championship with many at Berge’s domestic club believing that the Norway boss is at the heart of a campaign to pressure United into selling the schemer.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage

On whether Berge has attracted bids, Heckingbottom said: “Nothing. He’s our player. He knows how much I think of him and if we’re to challenge next season, I see him as vital.

“I see comments from people who shouldn’t have been speaking, but he’s our player.

“He’s responded to everything, like change of role and how we managed him through his injury, he’s been fantastic and I’m really pleased with him.

“Our second tier is still the fourth biggest league in the world. That’s why so many owners and players come here; they see it as a path to the biggest league. You’ve got to know what you’re talking about before you make those comments”.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Speculation has also done the rounds regarding the future of left-back Max Lowe, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and has been linked with a permanent move to the East Midlands following an impressive spell there.

Heckingbottom admits there is interest, but he insists that the club do not have to cash in.

He added: “He did well at Forest, there’s been no offers. There’s interest, because he did great for them. But he’s our player. He did well in this league and it’s more important to get players in before we let them out. There’s no rush.”

Oliver Burke is also on the wanted list of Millwall, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, with Lions chief Gary Rowett having stressed he would like to re-sign the forward if the chance arose.

Heckingbottom, who has bids in for two players, said: “I have spoken to Gary and Burkey about it but he’s ours. Unless it makes sense, it’s pointless. We either need to use money to bring players in, but we need to know we’re going to bring players in.