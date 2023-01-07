PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM is a perceptive individual who does not miss too much.

Speak about the FA Cup and it probably won't be lost on him that he has yet to win a tie in his dug-out career with his current side Sheffield United or his hometown club in Barnsley - he joined Leeds in February 2018 when they were already out of that season's competition.

That lack of progress might just rankle with him a wee bit too, even if it does not have to be spelt out to anyone what the priority is for all and sundry at Bramall Lane this season. One cursory look at the Championship table conveys that.

Cups can be a distraction to promotion-chasing sides. But they can dovetail as well.

Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA.

Take 1989-90 for instance when Dave Bassett's Blades reached the top-tier and also enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals, which added to the feel-good factor.

Heckingbottom, whose side are unbeaten since November 8, said: "We’ve set our sights on something different this year, but it doesn't mean you can’t have a cup run.

"Me personally, I'd like one, but (some) people don't want to have a cup run at the expense of something. I've experienced it and had success go hand in hand with things. If you are winning and on a roll, there's nothing better than winning games.

"Your focus changes where you are in the competition. Our sights are set on something different at the minute, but if you win a few games and get some glamour draws, it's always different.

"That's why I think it's exciting to be in the cup as you never know what it is in that next draw. We're relaxed, we want to win the game and see where we go."

While United have several players who are unlikely to feature at the New Den today due to short-term issues, it shouldn't stop them fielding a side of decent strength in south London.

The fact that there are no midweek fixtures next week also ensures that Heckingbottom does not have to go all experimental either.

Additional injury concerns and replays, given United's key league commitments down the line, does have the potential to muddy the waters somewhat.

But for a squad with fair depth, ordinarily, a good run can have undoubted benefits.

He continued: "In some circumstances, it can help as well."If we didn't have the players at the minute who are out for the next week or two, it's a great way to manage all your squad and push people and get them the minutes to get back in the team without devaluing it and making wholesale changes.

"You are picking a team to win, but when you have all your squad fit and available, games are great.

"Our only danger is what we have right now and that's my only concern - accumulating games when I am wanting bodies back first."

Heckingbottom was on the receiving end of a round-three cup beating at the New Den in 2018 when his Barnsley side were well beaten 4-1.

As venues go, it would not be the preferred one for most managers on round-three weekend.

For his part, Heckingbottom has only one issue with the place and it's not what you might expect.

"Millwall away is a good fixture. The only bad thing about it is the size of the dressing rooms, they are some of the smallest and not the best," he said.

"With the amount of kit people have now, getting in is a challenge for us.