Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom gives updates on Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster and Chris Basham

The United top-scorer has missed the club's last two matches with a hamstring issue and while Heckingbottom has vowed not to rush back the 36-year-old, he is not ruling him out of the vital game with the Cherries.

On whether Sharp - who has netted two goals in his past three matches with Bournemouth - could be involved, Heckingbottom said: "Yes, but we’re not going to rush him.

"We want him back and involved as soon as possible, so as soon as we get the okay, we’ll use him.

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster, pictured scoring for the Blades against Carlisle in August. Picture: PA.

"But there’s a lot more games after this and we want to get him right, because with muscle injuries you can make it worse. He’s trained this week, but not with us. but there’s a chance."

Chris Basham will again miss out tomorrow for United, who are seeking to consolidate their place in the top six after moving back into the Championship play-off spots after Tuesday's win over QPR - the start of a run of three successive home matches.

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom says that it is unlikely the injured trio of Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Jayden Bogle would be available for any potential play-off participation after being ruled out of the regular season.

Earlier this week, Brewster posted an update on his situation and said he was stepping up his rehabilitation in the gym after spending a spell on crutches following an operation to repair his damaged hamstring.

On whether the trio could be involved in any end-of-season lottery, Heckingbottom added: "Probably not, because we’ve had operations on Didzy, Rhian and Jayden.

"When we made those decisions along with the players, we were basically writing them off for the season, so it’s pointless jeopardising anything in their recovery."

On the latest regarding Basham, who damaged a medial ligament in his knee in February, he continued: "There's no timescale, but we’re happy with where he is. He’s happy too.