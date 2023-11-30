Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom not feeling strain ahead of crunch Burnley clash

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists he is under no extra pressure to deliver a result in Saturday's crunch clash with relegation rivals Burnley.

The Blades are only one point better off than the Premier League's basement side after being given a reality check in last week's 3-1 home loss to Bournemouth.

United had taken four points from their previous two games to ease the pressure on Heckingbottom but there is fresh scrutiny over his position as the club enter a pivotal period of seven games in four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heckingbottom has brushed off questions about his future ahead of an early six-pointer at Turf Moor.

Asked whether there was pressure from above to get a result this weekend, Heckingbottom replied: “No. I’ve spoken with Steve (Bettis, chief executive) and there have been no different conversations.

“There’s pressure from us to do it because that’s what we want to do – we want to win."

Whereas the Blades operated on a modest budget in the summer, Burnley splashed the cash to upgrade the squad that won the Championship at a canter, including the signing of United linchpin Sander Berge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom has pointed to last season's promotion as evidence that the Blades can punch above their weight.

Paul Heckingbottom is calm ahead of a crucial clash with Burnley. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"I still expect us to go out and win regardless of what Burnley have spent," he added. "We do it our way.

"Burnley went out and spent over £100m on 15 players and we couldn't. We know one of them because they took one of our best assets.

"Good luck to Burnley spending that money and taking Sander from us. We can't hide away from what a body blow it was and when it was – but we're still in the same place as them in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While they were spending in the Champ, we kept on their coattails through hard work on the training pitch and using our academy. It served us well.

James McAtee shows his frustration during the Bournemouth defeat. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Until we can get the level of resources other clubs have got, that's what we'll continue to do."

The Blades host Liverpool in their next game and face trips to Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City in December.

While Heckingbottom did his best to play down the significance of the date with Burnley, he conceded that the Bournemouth result has heightened the need for a positive performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is (the most important game) because it's the next one," said Heckingbottom, whose side are four points from safety.

Oli McBurnie returned to action last week. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"We were disappointed with how we played with the ball against Bournemouth and I would have played a game the next day.

"I want to get it out of my system and I'm sure the players do. Just for that fact, it's our biggest game.

"The fact that it's Burnley who are down there in and around us, it takes on its own importance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United's injury problems are easing but they remain without several key players, including John Egan and Chris Basham.

Heckingbottom expects Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic to be better for a difficult return against Bournemouth.

"They've benefited from the 45 minutes they played," said Heckingbottom.

"You could see they'd been out six or seven weeks but they've had that game time and another week's training so they're in a much better place than they were last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In terms of (fresh) injuries, there's one or two carrying bits and pieces but everyone was out there training today.

“I’d love to get some consistency and start working with the same group of players every week on the training ground.

“Hopefully we’ll get to that point but our problem has been that there have been too many enforced changes.