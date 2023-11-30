Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom not feeling strain ahead of crunch Burnley clash
The Blades are only one point better off than the Premier League's basement side after being given a reality check in last week's 3-1 home loss to Bournemouth.
United had taken four points from their previous two games to ease the pressure on Heckingbottom but there is fresh scrutiny over his position as the club enter a pivotal period of seven games in four weeks.
Heckingbottom has brushed off questions about his future ahead of an early six-pointer at Turf Moor.
Asked whether there was pressure from above to get a result this weekend, Heckingbottom replied: “No. I’ve spoken with Steve (Bettis, chief executive) and there have been no different conversations.
“There’s pressure from us to do it because that’s what we want to do – we want to win."
Whereas the Blades operated on a modest budget in the summer, Burnley splashed the cash to upgrade the squad that won the Championship at a canter, including the signing of United linchpin Sander Berge.
Heckingbottom has pointed to last season's promotion as evidence that the Blades can punch above their weight.
"I still expect us to go out and win regardless of what Burnley have spent," he added. "We do it our way.
"Burnley went out and spent over £100m on 15 players and we couldn't. We know one of them because they took one of our best assets.
"Good luck to Burnley spending that money and taking Sander from us. We can't hide away from what a body blow it was and when it was – but we're still in the same place as them in the league.
"While they were spending in the Champ, we kept on their coattails through hard work on the training pitch and using our academy. It served us well.
"Until we can get the level of resources other clubs have got, that's what we'll continue to do."
The Blades host Liverpool in their next game and face trips to Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City in December.
While Heckingbottom did his best to play down the significance of the date with Burnley, he conceded that the Bournemouth result has heightened the need for a positive performance.
"It is (the most important game) because it's the next one," said Heckingbottom, whose side are four points from safety.
"We were disappointed with how we played with the ball against Bournemouth and I would have played a game the next day.
"I want to get it out of my system and I'm sure the players do. Just for that fact, it's our biggest game.
"The fact that it's Burnley who are down there in and around us, it takes on its own importance."
United's injury problems are easing but they remain without several key players, including John Egan and Chris Basham.
Heckingbottom expects Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic to be better for a difficult return against Bournemouth.
"They've benefited from the 45 minutes they played," said Heckingbottom.
"You could see they'd been out six or seven weeks but they've had that game time and another week's training so they're in a much better place than they were last week.
"In terms of (fresh) injuries, there's one or two carrying bits and pieces but everyone was out there training today.
“I’d love to get some consistency and start working with the same group of players every week on the training ground.
“Hopefully we’ll get to that point but our problem has been that there have been too many enforced changes.
“Whether that’s selling players or recruiting late, or getting injuries when we thought we’d got the squad together, we need that to settle down.”
