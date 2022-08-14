Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making his first start since March 19 following separate hamstring and calf injuries, the talismanic Blades striker produced an excellent first-half performance when he comprehensively got the better of Boro rival Dael Fry.

But Sharp failed to come out in the second half due to an ankle issue and was replaced by Rhian Brewster.

Heckingbottom said: "Bill’s done his ankle. He was limping and we tried to strap it, but we can’t get a break with that (injuries). Ozzy (Ben Osborn) did his ankle the other day when we’re trying to manage him and we’re getting niggles we don’t need. Fingers crossed, Bill’s not too bad but we won’t know until he settles down."

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.

United produced an impressive performance for large parts of the game on Teesside, but there was still a sense of frustration at not taking three points, having led twice courtesy of goals from Sander Berge and an own goal from Ryan Giles, who blasted a cross from Iliman Ndiaye into his own net on 68 minutes.

But a second equaliser from Chuba Akpom, who cashed in on poor defending, secured a point for Boro eight minutes from time.

Despite his side being pegged back, Heckingbottom preferred to concentrate on the positives at the end.

Heckingbottom: "I enjoyed it. It was a good game, if I enjoy our intent, then generally we’ve done well.

"We want to be the same away as at home, be aggressive and stand up to everyone, and we’ve come here and tried to take them on. Both teams were trying to win it and both managers probably thinking they should have.

"In the first half, we started really well. We played forward and there was an intent, we wanted to set the agenda and got the early goal.

"We didn’t create enough for the good areas we got in. I think Andre (Marriner) should have helped us out a few times, but we were the better team at the start of the second half and we scored we thought we’d go on and win.