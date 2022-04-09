Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom on penalty controversy, Filip Uremovic & Morgan-Gibbs White

United dominated the big moments at Bramall Lane, but a combination of missed chances, excellent goalkeeping from Cherries custodian Mark Travers and the failure of referee Dean Whitestone to point to the spot following Nat Phillips's blatant foul on Morgan Gibbs-White contributed to the Blades drawing the game and not potentially winning.

Heckingbottom, whose side remain unbeaten at Bramall Lane under his watch, said: "We have some really good chances and then there was the penalty (not given).

"Wes (Foderingham) did not have a save to make. But do you know what, we have to take a lot of positives out of that as for me, they are one of the best attacking teams - if not the best attacking team - in the league.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

"They create a lot of big chances, but there was not one today and that is credit to what we did."

On the penalty incident, he added: "I have not seen it, but every single person said it is 100 per cent. We are not getting them at the minute, but we are getting the performances and bits we can do. We will save them up for later on in the season."

Regardless of the penalty controversy, United also had themselves to blame for not grabbing a winner with Filip Uremovic failing to seal a strong personal performance with a dramatic late winner when he fired over with the goal at his mercy in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

The defender had suffered a blood injury prior to his opportunity.

Heckingbottom said: "He is blooded in there and a bit of a mess. We were right behind it and could see as soon as it left his boot that it was not quite coming back inside the post.

"We deserved that (goal). If it had gone in, I'd have been on the pitch.

"Morgan is disappointed with himself, he sets high standards. He has been a match-winner on numerous occasions and he is disappointed he didn't win the game for us."

On what the point makes for United's play-off prospects in a tense neck-and-neck race for the top six, Heckingbottom continued: "It is exciting and we are pleased to be involved on it, that's our take.

"We have given everything to try and get there. But I am one of a few managers saying the same thing. It is going to go down to the wire.

"There might be one or two places sorted before the last game, but I very much doubt that as well. I think it will go down to the wire and interesting with lots of ups and downs.