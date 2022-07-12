Speculation over the future of the Norwegian international, a £22m signing from Genk in 2020, has been rife throughout the summer.

National reports have said that Bremen have tabled a £17.9m offer for Berge, who has two years left on his contract.

But Heckingbottom has said that there have been no bids for the 24-year-old and that the situation remains unchanged, with the schemer featuring for the Blades in their behind-closed-doors game with Lincoln City on Tuesday and part of their plans for the new season.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

The Blades chief also provided an update on Max Lowe, who has been linked with a move to Greek champions Olympiacos, with the club rejecting a 'ridiculously low' bid for the left-sided wing-back.

On the Berge reports, Heckingbottom, speaking to the BBC, said: "It is not correct. We have had nothing. It is a big bugbear of mine, anyone can put (out) whatever they want, whenever they want and it's fact.... Nothing has happened and that's it.

"He is our own player and knows what we think of him. We will be speaking regularly, but that's it. There's no issues, nothing - no decision to make, nothing at all. Someone's puts something out and we have got to talk about it...That's it, nothing changes."

And on Lowe, he continued: "He is staying. There was a ridiculously low bid for Lowey, a lot less than what we paid for him. We like the lad, he's gone out on loan, helped a team (Nottingham Forest) get promoted out of this league. That's exactly what we want (this season)."

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom confirmed that Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark is partway through a medical ahead of a prospective season-long loan move to Bramall Lane.

"We are looking to do something on loan,. It's not definite, but hopefully it will be pretty soon. I am expecting it," the Blades boss said.

"If we get it done, it will be for his experience and he has got promotions out of this league. He's good in both boxes and gives us that balance on the left-hand side with Robbo (Jack Robinson) and he ticks a lot of boxes for us."

Recent signing Tommy Doyle will have a thigh scan after missing the game with Lincoln, while posting an update on Wes Foderingham (calf).

Heckingbottom, who said that Adam Davies will be assessed after coming off with a knock to his knee against the Red Imps, continued: "Tommy Doyle having a scan on his thigh to see the extent of that and we will be led by that.