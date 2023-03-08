SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom said the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League was now much clearer after his side secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Reading.

After a scrappy first half, United made the decisive breakthrough Championship contest when Iliman Ndiaye tucked home from close range for his 12th goal of the season.

It proved to be enough as the Blades held off late rally from Reading and extended their lead over third-placed Middlesbrough to seven points, although they still trail leaders Burnley by 10 points, the Clarets guaranteed of securing an instant return to the top-flight.

Watching from the stands as he served the final game of his three-match touchline ban, Heckingbottom said: “We know where we are now.

KEY STRIKE: Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (left) celebrates scoring what proved to be the winning goal at Reading with team-mate Oli McBurnie Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“There’s always been games in hand, games either way, whatever. But now we’re seven points clear (of Boro) with 11 games left. There it is. It’s all to play for.”

While he was delighted to get the three points and bounce back quickly from the weekend’s defeat at Blackburn Rovers, Heckingbottom felt there was still more to come from his team.

"It was a good win for us, a big win,” he added. “We were really strong in the first half but we wanted to pose more of a threat in the second and the goal was a fine example of that.

“For all the possession that we had, we could have had more balls slid down the side of Reading’s centre-backs and really caused them more problems.

OUT OF TOUCH: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (right) watches on from the press area as his side beat hosts Reading, the Blades boss serving the third game of a three-game touchline ban Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“We kept getting into that final third but then it was a case of ‘what’s next?’ We had to get their centre-backs facing the way that they didn’t want to and then see what we could produce.

