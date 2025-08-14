Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles defends selection as winless start to season continues at Birmingham City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:52 BST
SHEFFIELD United manager Ruben Selles defended his decision to name a vastly-changed line-up as his winless start to life at the club continued in an EFL Cup first-round exit at Birmingham City.

Gus Hamer's spectacular effort from the halfway line cancelled out Kyogo Furuhashi's fifth-minute opener for dominant Blues, who won it with a late goal from England under-21 international Jay Stansfield.

Selles made 10 changes from the side that were hammered 4-1 at home to Bristol City in his maiden competitive match in charge on last weekend - with one eye on a short turnaround ahead of this weekend's long Championship trip to Swansea City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Selles said: "The game was difficult for us. We managed to come in one down at half-time and then we scored but we didn't have the game management to keep the game as it was.

Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We gave opportunities to young players - sometimes mistakes happen. But we need to prepare some young players for the future. "But they had more situations than us."

The ex-Hull City chief was able to applaud one glorious moment, courtesy of Hamer's brilliant strike from distance, which took the visitors to within three minutes of forcing a penalty shoot-out. "We know his quality. When we have him on the pitch we have more control," he added.

"He is a player that can change games - and he did that tonight."

Related topics:Birmingham CityBristol CitySwansea CityBluesEnglandJay Stansfield
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice