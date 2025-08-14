Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles defends selection as winless start to season continues at Birmingham City
Gus Hamer's spectacular effort from the halfway line cancelled out Kyogo Furuhashi's fifth-minute opener for dominant Blues, who won it with a late goal from England under-21 international Jay Stansfield.
Selles made 10 changes from the side that were hammered 4-1 at home to Bristol City in his maiden competitive match in charge on last weekend - with one eye on a short turnaround ahead of this weekend's long Championship trip to Swansea City.
Selles said: "The game was difficult for us. We managed to come in one down at half-time and then we scored but we didn't have the game management to keep the game as it was.
"We gave opportunities to young players - sometimes mistakes happen. But we need to prepare some young players for the future. "But they had more situations than us."
The ex-Hull City chief was able to applaud one glorious moment, courtesy of Hamer's brilliant strike from distance, which took the visitors to within three minutes of forcing a penalty shoot-out. "We know his quality. When we have him on the pitch we have more control," he added.
"He is a player that can change games - and he did that tonight."