Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles reveals further coaching plans after re-uniting with Hull City duo
The 42-year-old was swiftly confirmed as Chris Wilder's replacement on Wednesday evening, with assistant James Oliver-Pearce and coach Tobias Loveland to be part of his team at Bramall Lane.
Oliver-Pearce worked with Selles at Hull and Reading, having first joined the Royals in June 2022 - 12 months before the Spaniard's arrival. He previously spent a decade in the coaching ranks at AFC Wimbledon.
Loveland first served alongside Selles during his brief time in charge of Southampton in early 2023.
After four years at Bristol City, Loveland moved to the Saints in 2018, initially working as a senior technical analyst.
He joined Selles' coaching staff when he switched to Berkshire in the summer of 2023 and followed him to Hull.
Selles confirmed: "Yes, we are (bringing in some familiar faces). James and Toby have been working with me and my previous clubs in England, and they have been fundamental for my success.
"So obviously every time I speak about myself, I speak about them. We are also working to bring a coach with a little bit more experience with us. So we will have some new faces and things like that."
Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge left the Blades alongside Wilder, while there has yet to be confirmation surrounding the futures of first-team coaches Jack Lester and Micky Collins and goalkeeping coach Matt Duke.
Meanwhile, despite Wilder’s exit, ex-striker Oli McBurnie reportedly remains an active target for United, also linked with moves for Spurs duo Ashley Phlllips and Alfie Devine.