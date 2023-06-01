DONCASTER ROVERS have announced the signing of Sheffield United midfielder George Broadbent for an undisclosed fee - the League Two club's fourth addition in the space of a few weeks.

Broadbent, who spent last season on loan at National League outfit Boreham Wood, has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

The 22-year-old made 41 appearances for the Wood last term, scoring six goals in an impressive season when he proved to be a mainstay for Luke Garrard’s side, who reached the play-off semi-finals before narrowly bowing out to promoted Notts County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also helped the club reach the third round of the FA Cup.

Sheffield United's George Broadbent flicks the ball past Connor Kirby of Sheffield Wednesday during the Professional Development League North match at Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: 19th February 2019. Picture credit should read: James Wilson/Sportimage

Broadbent, who started his career in Manchester United's academy before heading to the Blades at 16, said: "I’m really pleased to get the deal done.

“Doncaster is a really good opportunity to show what I can do and hopefully be successful this season with the team and push on in my career.

“It’s an exciting project the gaffer is building on and he’s someone that’s had success in the past. And it’s an opportunity for me to come and excite people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers boss Grant McCann continued: “I’m delighted to get George signed. He had a tremendous season last year at Boreham Wood and we’re absolutely delighted to get him in.

“He’s a player that can penetrate between full backs and centre halves, he likes to run into the box. He’s a physical presence as well.

"He’s young, hungry, dynamic and I think he’ll complement brilliantly what we’ve already got in midfield.

“It’s a great signing for the club and one I think we can develop over the next few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadbent had spent three previous loan stints away from Bramall Lane prior to joining Boreham Wood.

He linked up with non-leaguers Curzon Ashton in the sixth tier of English football in 2020 and that was followed by a spell in the then-Belgian top-flight club Beerschot in 2021.

Broadbent linked up with Rochdale in the 2021-22 campaign where he made 27 appearances for the Dale, then in League One.

Broadbent's signing follows on from the arrival of former Rotherham United captain Richard Wood, Hartlepool United right-back Jamie Sterry and experienced keeper Ian Lawlor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad