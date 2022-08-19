Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharp made his first start since March 19 in the game at the Riverside Stadium after calf and hamstring injuries affected him at the end of last season and into pre-season.

The striker impressed on his first-team return, but exited the fray at the interval.

It was later revealed that Sharp had his ankle in a challenge with home defender Dael Fry.

Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of tomorrow's clash with high-flying Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane, said: "We’re going to get the opinion from the specialist, and maybe more than one.

"He’s had the scan and there’s damage to ligaments, more than one and inside and out. So it’s just finding out the best way to proceed.

“I was surprised (at the damage) and he was surprised. It’s about getting him back fit now so he’s out of my thinking until I get told otherwise.

"It’s not ideal but we have to manage it. It was a real weird one, he rocked his ankle in a challenge with Dael Fry, I think it was, and the ball wasn’t near them.

Billy Sharp.

"We’ve had a few innocuous ones that have ended up being big injuries.”

Heckingbottom reports no fresh injuries from the side who beat Sunderland 2-1 in midweek, with United having a turnaround of less than 72 hours before the visit of Rovers.