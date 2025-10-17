Chief executive Stephen Bettis has warned Sheffield United cannot assume relegation is impossible this season, and he has contingency plans if it happens.

Bettis also explained the role of professional poker player James Bord in the club's recruitment.

It has been a damaging six months for the club's owners, COH Sports, who made a bad decision to sack Chris Wilder in May and replace him with Ruben Selles, then reversed it in September.

Nine games into the campaign, the Blades are bottom of the Championship, four points from safety. Bettis says he and Wilder are both of the opinion that relegation cannot simply be discounted.

EXPLANATIONS: Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis has spoken to the media (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"We're bottom of the league and it's not good enough," he said in a wide-ranging appearance on BBC Radio Sheffield's Football Heaven.

"I was having a conversation with Chris the other day and we were talking about Luton, who got relegated last season after coming down from the Premier League with us.

"I'm sure, like us, they were sitting there at the start of the season and results weren't going the way they'd like and they're thinking, 'But it's not going to happen to us, we're not going to get relegated.'

"Chris and I were both on the same page of, 'That's got to stop. It could happen to us and we've got to make sure it doesn't.’

BAD CHOICE: Sheffield United appointed Ruben Selles as manager without interviewing other candidates, then quickly sacked him (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"We've got to do things differently.

"We have cashflows for getting promoted, staying in the Championship and the dreaded getting relegated into League One. There's a way of resolving all those."

The involvement of Bord’s Short Circuit Science company has been controversial with a series of artificial intelligence-led signings this year. None have yet played in the Championship and January addition Jefferson Cacerers has already been sold to Dunfermilne Athletic, co-owned by Bord.

"James has a data and AI model around identifying talent that we think is maybe slightly different to anybody else but still along the same lines,” said Bettis.

"He heavily influenced some of the young, emerging talent we signed and the owners were willing to take that risk on the basis that they were relatively small transfer fees and contracts.

"We've done four, potentially five, and probably if one of them works we're in front from a financial perspective.

"With the 'normal' recruitment it's an additional help. We identify a number of players in each position, we send them to James and his team to run them through their AI and data machines to assist in the process. It's a kind of sense-check."

Bettis was facing the media so co-owners Helmy Eltoukhy and Steve Rosen can continue to avoid them, and admitted the decision to sack Wilder and the process to appoint Selles were flawed.

"They've realised the decision they made was a mistake,” said Bettis. “You've got to give them a lot of credit for that because they didn't hang around when they realised it wasn't working.

"Ruben was recommended to them, they met with Ruben before I did and got a really good feeling about him so they didn't interview other candidates.