Sheffield United challenged to show their mettle in Premier League promotion battle after flying start to Championship season

A 2-0 win at Preston North End on Saturday moved the Blades three points clear at the top of the table. More significantly, the gap to third-placed Reading is already at five points.

The Championship is a marathon, not a sprint, but United are a side who have shown they have the stamina to keep pace at the front.

Since Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment in November 2021, the Blades have picked up 78 points from 39 league games – 13 points more than any other side in that time.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

As Heckingbottom reflects on what his side can improve on over the international break, he is keen to stress that last season’s form counts for nothing.

"We have been good, 23 points from 10 games is a great return. The challenge now is to keep it going,” he said following Saturday’s win at Deepdale.

"We have been playing well. Standards on and off the pitch are good, so we take confidence from that.

"Last season shows we can maintain it but unfortunately the form from last season counts for nothing and we are only 10 games in.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

"We have got to keep it going a lot longer.”

Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie scored either side of half-time at Deepdale to clinch the Blades’ fourth win on the spin.

The result was bettered by dropped points for Norwich, who could only manage a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

“We wanted to be better in the second half than we were in the first. I think our goal woke us up, to be honest,” added Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom greets Tommy Doyle following the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“We were lethargic in the first half and weren’t aggressive as we normally are. We were second to things and that’s what we needed to improve.

“All of them will be disappointed with the first half, but they were better in the second half.

“There were some people who applied themselves all the way through to the levels that we expect and what we want, but it wasn’t a lack of effort, it was more that we didn’t show the same intensity in the first half.

“The best part of the game for us in the first half was the last five minutes.

“We know we needed to be better in the second half and we were. We were strong in the end, it was a strong away performance.”

Ndiaye’s goal was the subject of a fine run around and through the Preston defenders after he had nicked the ball from the feet of Ben Whiteman before crashing it in off the post.

He almost doubled his side’s lead moments later but Freddie Woodman got a strong arm to the close-range effort.

In the second half, McBurnie tucked the ball away in front of the travelling supporters after Sander Berge pounced to dispossess Andrew Hughes and find the in-form McBurnie to slot home for his fourth goal in five games.

“In the end it was a strong display,” Heckingbottom continued.

“We try and take risks, but Preston were getting in behind us when we weren’t taking any risks.

“We know Ndiaye has those moments in him, but we were fortunate the Preston player thought he had time for an extra touch and we managed to score. It was a terrific goal.”

The Blades return to action against Birmingham City on October 1.

A number of Heckingbottom’s squad will not get a rest, however, with a host of players set to head off for international duty.

In-form defender Anel Ahmedhodžić has been called up by Bosnia while Ndiaye has been selected to represent Senegal.

Berge is in Norway’s squad for their Nations League games against Slovenia and Serbia.

In total, 14 United players will be representing their countries – at senior and youth level – during the upcoming internationals. George Baldock, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan and Rhian Brewster are among the players selected.

"It will all be about getting people ready for when everyone is back. We only get two days before the Birmingham game,” said Heckingbottom.

"Touch wood everyone comes back fit and well and we get cracking again.”

Preston North End: Woodman, Hughes, Storey, Lindsay, Potts (Ledson 82), McCann (Johnson 69), Whiteman, Browne, Fernandez (Brady 69), Parrott (Maguire 82), Riis (Evans 69). Unused substitutes: Cornell, Cunnigham.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Egan, Basham, Ahmedhodzic, Baldock, Ndiaye (McAtee 90), Berge, Norwood, Norrington-Davies, Brewster (Doyle 69), McBurnie (Sharp 82). Unused substitutes: Amissah, Gordon, Khadra, Brooks.