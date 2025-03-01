Sheffield United chase significant Championship milestone as Chris Wilder counters talk of lifting players after Leeds United loss

A WEEK of significance in Sheffield United’s season could end with a key milestone by the close of play on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The working week began with a painful late loss to promotion rivals Leeds United in a huge six-pointer at Bramall Lane - on an evening when victory would have seen Chris Wilder’s side jump above their Yorkshire rivals.

The Blades have dusted themselves down from events on Monday. A capital appointment with QPR is the next challenge, with Wilder having countered any talk that his players needed to be picked up after a wounding denouement against Leeds, who ran out 3-1 victors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, the Blades have shown a strong jaw when retracting to setbacks.

Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder during the Championship match against Leeds United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Jessica Hornby / Sportimage

The current standings may not be what everyone connected with the club wanted at the start of the week, yet three points today would at least enable the South Yorkshire outfit to reach one threshold already this season, in the eyes of Wilder.

Not that he is settling upon it in any way, shape or form.

Wilder, whose second-placed side have 12 remaining Championship games to negotiate in 2024-25, said: "Hypothetically, at the start of the season, would we have taken his position?

"I read an article from the Norwich City sporting director this week and they are just outside the play-offs and over 20 points behind us. It said: ‘yes, this is where we really should be, we are pretty happy with this situation.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrating his side's opener against Leeds United on Monday evening. Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

“If we win (at QPR), we will potentially get in the play-offs after hitting that 50-mark early. It will take us to 73 points which I think will be enough to get in the play-offs (at the end of the season) and then we will adjust our target after that.

"The players don’t need picking up, they are an honest group. They know when things have not gone as well as they would have liked.

"But for the majority of the season, they have gone well and deserve an enormous amount of credit."

At the start of March, with two full months of the season to go, Wilder’s glass is steadfastly half-full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the events of last summer, when a plethora of players left after a pitiful relegation campaign in 2023-24 and he had to rebuild a squad fit for purpose in the Championship in double-quick time, it’s certainly justified.

More especially given the fact that the club's much-mooted takeover by US consortium COH Sports didn’t transpire until Christmas.

Wilder continued: "Everyone should be right behind this group of players and proud of what they have achieved so far.

"We are in for an exciting last 12 games of the season and we have put ourselves in a fantastic position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s about an accumulation of points and we can’t be bothered about what other people do.

"My message to the players and supporters is ‘embrace it and enjoy it’.

"I have this conversation with my pals and ex-Sheffield United players and everybody. It's not trying to take the pressure off of us, but there has (only) been four or five little periods of our history over the last 55 years that have been pretty positive and there’s been some incredible down times.