Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Swansea City. Pictures: PA

George Baldock and Billy Sharp were also on target before the break, while the visitors never threatened to make a game of it, rarely troubling Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom made three changes, with Sharp, Sander Berge and John Fleck recalled to the starting line-up. Swans head coach Russell Martin, meanwhile, recalled Joel Latibeaudiere and Olivier Ntcham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ntcham tried an effort from outside the box but lost his footing as he connected with the ball and Chris Basham was able to steer the ball to Foderingham.

Billy Sharp puts the Blades 3-0 up at Bramall Lane.

Foderingham then had to be alert to collect as Ryan Manning delivered the ball into the path of Joel Piroe.

Gibbs-White opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a fine finish after getting on the end of a superb ball from Oliver Norwood.

Baldock made it 2-0 three minutes later, applying an impressive finish following a good build-up.

Basham, Gibbs-White and Fleck combined to release Rhys Norrington-Davies, whose ball picked out Baldock and his shot went in off the underside of the bar.

Gibbs-White spurned a great chance to put the hosts further ahead when he headed just wide from a Sharp cross.

Ntcham fired a low shot on target but it was no problem for Foderingham, who gathered the ball comfortably.

Sharp made it 3-0 in the 38th minute, receiving the ball from Gibbs-White following a defensive slip before beating the advancing Andy Fisher.

It was a dominant half from the home side, putting them firmly in control at the break.

Baldock put the ball in the net early in the second half but an offside flag cut United’s celebrations short.

Fisher saved a free-kick from Fleck while Gibbs-White and Berge linked up to set up Sharp, who won a corner.

Baldock was forced to go off after receiving lengthy treatment with Charlie Goode, on loan from Brentford, coming on to make his United debut.

Gibbs-White scored his second of the match after good hold-up play from Sharp in the 78th minute.

Norwood had a great chance to add a fifth, blazing over after some slack defending from Swansea.