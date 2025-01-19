SHEFFIELD United are close to completing deals to sign forwards Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon, with Chris Wilder confident of bringing in five players to bolster their Championship promotion push by the end of the winter window.

Southampton striker Brereton Diaz was in attendance at Bramall Lane to see United’s 2-0 win over Norwich City ahead of joining on an initial loan, while United are poised to beat top-two rivals Sunderland and Burnley in the race to sign Leicester City frontman Cannon.

Wilder said: "We’re after five new players and I expect to sign them all. We’re close on three, we’re talking to number-one targets, and from a financial and personality point of view, they all want to come and be part of a hopefully successful last 19 games of the season."

A see-saw battle for automatic promotion saw United move to the summit by the close of play on Saturday and Wilder is confident that his side will handle the heat amid an intriguing - and pressurised - four-horse race for the top two. The Blades chief added: “You have go to deal with it, embrace it and enjoy it.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, pictured after Saturday's win over Norwich City. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"We are not halfway up the league. We have earnt the right to be where we are and play a part. It’s never won in January, but if you go on a poor run, you can make it difficult for yourself.

"We’ve just got to be consistent and that’s what I really enjoyed about Saturday. The quality of the result and performance at Watford speaks for itself, but this was different, one of control, good play and a good team performance against a decent side.”