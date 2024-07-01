Sheffield United coach and former Hull City midfielder takes up role at Premier League outfit

SHEFFIELD UNITED coach Keith Andrews has left Bramall Lane to take up the position of set-piece coach at Premier League outfit Brentford.

The Irishman, whose former clubs in his playing career include Hull City, only joined United in December following the appointment of Chris Wilder.

Andrews, 43, was formerly assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland, but left following the departure of Stephen Kenny when his contract was not renewed.

The former Wolves and Blackburn Rovers favourite worked with the national team from 2020 to late 2023 and previously served as number two at MK Dons in 2015-16.

On Andrews’ appointment, Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: "Everyone at Brentford is extremely happy to see Keith join us at pre-season training for his first day today.

"He is someone we have known for a while and always had in mind for a role at some point in the future.

"Whilst he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well, and I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too.