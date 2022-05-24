Sheffield United confirm departure of Filip Uremovic while Adam Davies is offered fresh terms

Following the earlier confirmation that David McGoldrick, Luke Freeman and Lys Mousset would be leaving the club, the Blades have also revealed that defender Filip Uremovic will also head for pastures new.

The Croatian international moved to Bramall Lane in March after he was allowed to have his contract with Russian club Rubin Kazan suspended as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

He became a temporary free agent and FIFA opened up a special transfer window to allow foreign players in Russia the chance to leave with the Blades signing him on a short-term deal until June 30.

Bramall Lane. Picture: PA

The 25-year-old made three appearances for the club in April and provided defensive cover during the run-in.

He is now expected to return to the Russian Premier League side.

Under-23s defender Harvey Cullinan and Belizean forward Angelo Cappello will also leave the club.

Meanwhile, the club have decided to activate a contractual option in the deal of highly-rated young defender Kyron Gordon, who made eight appearances for the club last term.

Fellow defender Harry Boyes, who has impressed on loan at National League promotion chasers Solihull Moors in 2021-22, has also had an option in his contract triggered and will remain at the Blades.

Last week, senior players Ben Osborn and Jack Robinson had seen their contracts extended by a year due to clauses in their deals.

Former Barnsley and Stoke keeper Adam Davies, whose deal expires at the end of next month, has been offered fresh terms alongside fellow custodian Jake Eastwood.

Leo Gaxha, Thomas Angell, Callum Hiddleston, Louie Marsh, Josh Smith and Luther Williams have also been offered new contracts.