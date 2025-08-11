Ruben Selles saw a different side to Sheffield United in Championship football to pre-season after starting the new campaign with a 4-1 defeat which exposed the shortcomings of his squad.

New manager Selles did not see it coming.

"Until Saturday at 5.29 we were talking about a good pre-season," he said after four wins and 19 goals scored in five friendlies. "The team was performing well and doing a lot of good things. Now when you go to the (league) matches you see a different thing.

"You need to understand the pressures in certain moments, the situations in certain moments in the game – when you are in a bad spell how do you not concede, when you are in a good spell, how do you put the ball in the net?

"With this group of players, in training it should not be difficult to adjust things."

With Djibril Soumare unused and Jack Robinson also on the bench, Sydie Peck was badly exposed in midfield and centre-back Rhys Norrington-Davies had a shocker, substituted after 57 minutes to cheers from his own fans.

"It was not about an individual performance, it was us as a team," stressed Selles. "It would be too easy to point any fingers.

"Jack Robinson missed the last couple of preparation matches and Rhys has done a good job. Robbo just joined us in the last couple of training (sessions) and I decided to go with Rhys.

"Djibril has just (taken part in) the last three training sessions.

"He didn't have any pre-season games with his former club (Braga) so sometimes you have to be a little bit careful.

"He can be involved in the game against Birmingham, starting or coming on, that's for sure."